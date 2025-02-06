Marketing Associate Student to Amazon - Fluent in French & English!
2025-02-06
Amazon is seeking a student to join their core consumer business within the Amazon Student Programs team. In this role, you will work on projects and activities that help Amazon offer a broad portfolio of products, drive demand, optimize the supply chain, and improve the customer experience. You will also participate in continuous process improvement efforts.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a working student, you will be assigned a mentor to support you in your work. In addition to learning about a significant project, you will have the opportunity to interact with Amazon employees for both personal and professional development. You will also be able to expand your network and participate in activities with other working students to learn about the advertising portfolio or commerce services and Amazon culture.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Understand customer challenges, requirements, and potential value that can be delivered through advertising or commerce services.
• Identify opportunities to improve products, services, processes, systems, and tools.
• Identify goals through market data and industry intelligence.
• Analyze and extract insights from data using Excel, SQL, and web labs.
• Develop/manage homepage content, campaigns, events, etc.
• Present your work to stakeholders at all levels.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Language: Fluent in French and English, both written and spoken, as both languages are used daily.
• Education: Currently studying at least 50% at a university or college in logistics, business administration, e-commerce, or technology, with at least one year remaining in your studies.
• Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office Excel (pivot tables, VLOOKUP, charts).
It is meritorious if you have
• Skills: Experience in similar roles and/or knowledge of SQL.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, you have the following personal characteristics:
• Communicative
• Meticulous
• Analytical
