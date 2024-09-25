Marketing and Sales Manager to Beyond Gravity Gothenburg
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Rese- och trafikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla rese- och trafikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beyond Gravity Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1800 professionals, spread across 14 locations in seven countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites, launchers and semiconductor industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your Crew
Business Unit Electronic Solutions is responsible for all electronics at Beyond Gravity that includes marketing and sales, product portfolio management, development, procurement, manufacturing, test and delivery. Marketing and Sales is a crucial part in advertising and selling our products including necessary customization to fit the customer needs. You find our customers all over the globe, but we mainly operate towards Europe and North America. Beyond Gravity is well known for intellectual stimulating work where great customer offers are made through good collaboration and great team spirit. We are a group of 12 people. It's Tom who equips our crew to challange the impossible - whether it's on earth or beyond!
Your Misson
In your role as Marketing and Sales Manager it is important that you have a holistic view and are passionate about selling, developing our customer base, working strategically and actively participate in the product portfolio strategy. Not only are you expected to keep updated with the customers but also act when we receive customer requests and respond accordingly. You will work in teams together with great colleagues who take charge of different parts of the proposal and your role in the team is to make sure that the proposal is carried out in due time and new contracts are signed.
• You'll be constantly up-to-date on business trends, market intel, and customer needs.
• Take charge of order intake, sales forecasts, and our mid-range plan to fuel our growth.
• Create winning business strategies, develop Capture Plans, and execute them flawlessly - ensuring profitable growth over the long term. * From a quick turnaround datasheet to multi-year proposals, you'll lead the planning, pricing, and negotiations that seal the deal.
• Be the go-to person for contracts from the initial pitch to final signatures - working side-by-side with the project manager.
• Play a key role in shaping our product portfolio strategy, making sure it aligns with customer needs and market trends.
• We never stop growing - and neither will you. Push boundaries and ensure our marketing and sales processes stay cutting-edge.
Your Story
• A master's degree in a relevant field (or equivalent) and solid experience in marketing, sales or project/product management.
• Strong background in project-driven organizations, product strategy, and long-term customer relationships.
• A good grasp of profit & loss and project economics. * Technical knowledge is a plus - whether it's computer science, RF-design, or antenna tech, you'll be driven to understand how our products create real value for our customers.
• Leadership skills to guide cross-functional, multi-national teams across our offices in Gothenburg, Vienna, Tampere and the US.
• A strategic, step-by-step approach to securing contracts and growing customer relationships.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, ready to travel when needed
Why Beyond Gravity?
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space.
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 25/10/2024. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Tom Seeman | +46317354121 | Tom.Seeman@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Belinda Moore | +46766104660
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204), https://www.beyondgravity.com/en
Solhusgatan 11 (visa karta
)
412 76 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8920338