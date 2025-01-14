Marketing and Communications Specialist to tech company!
2025-01-14
Do you have 2-3 years experience of Marketing and Communications and want to work 2-3 days? On the behalf of our client we are now looking for a Marketing and Communications Specialist!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are seeking a Marketing & Communications Specialist toproduce, execute, and coordinate web and social mediacontent for Sweden. This is a part-time, temporary position(2-3 days per week) until 30 June 2025, with a possibility forextension. You will collaborate closely with the Marketing &Communications Lead Sweden and the Nordic marketing team to implement plans and strategies.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Digital Marketing: Execute and monitor paid campaigns(SoMe, ABM, Adwords, SEO/SEM) and manage the SwedishContent Calendar (organic posts, campaigns via SocialMedia Studio).
• Web Content Management: Publish and managelanding pages, blog posts, customer cases, and news(EPiServer), and produce newsletters (HTML, EDGEcrm).
• Analytics & Reporting: Analyze campaign, event, andwebsite metrics (Power BI, external reports) and producerelevant reports in collaboration with the team.
• Develop content for campaigns and events across multiplechannels.
• Contribute to marketing and communication plans andmaterials.
• Support various marketing activities for Sweden
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Native Swedish speaker with strong localization skills.
• Proficient in digital tools (EDGEcrm, Social Media Studio,EPiServer, Power BI).
• Strong analytical, organizational, and project managementskills.
• Collaborative, self-motivated, and capable of handling end-to-end tasks.
• Excellent content production and communication skills.
• Educational background in marketing, communications, or arelated field.
• You have another main occupation of at least 50% and can certify this
