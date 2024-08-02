Marketing and Communications Internship - Volvo Energy
2024-08-02
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and together driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
Preferred Years and Fields of Study
• 3rd or 4th-year University student in Communications, Media, or Marketing
About the Job
• Internship Period: 4 months
• Dates: September 1st - December 31st, 2024
• Location: CampX, Gothenburg, Sweden
• Number of Openings: 1
• Internship Requirements: internship incorporated into an educational program. This position involves working five days a week, excluding holidays - Unpaid
About the Team
Join the dynamic Marketing, Communications, and Sustainability team at Volvo Energy. In this role, you'll collaborate closely with the Head of Online and Content to manage both internal and external communication platforms and content. Additionally, you will support the SVP of Communication and Sustainability with her daily tasks, ensuring seamless and effective communication throughout the organization.
Responsibilities
• Create digital content such as videos, stories, interviews, and company presentations
• Assist in managing dynamic content, monitor posts, and analyze engagement using analytics tools
• Provide administrative support within the Volvo Digital Workplace
• Have strong verbal and written communication skills
• Utilize social media platforms effectively
Preferred skills and experience
• Some experience in marketing, communication, PR, or digital media production
• Passion for marketing communication, UX design, and social media to support business goals
• Positive, communicative, proactive team player with "can-do" attitude
• Social, flexible, solution-oriented, and capable of multitasking
• Quickly absorb professional knowledge and develop relevant skills
• Manage time efficiently and stay organized in a fast-paced environment
• Multitask and work collaboratively as a team player
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Preferred but not mandatory: knowledge of digital tools such as InDesign, Photoshop, Figma, Camtasia, and other content editing tools
If you are at the end of your studies or have recently graduated and are passionate about marketing and communications, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Join us at Volvo Energy in Gothenburg and gain valuable experience in a supportive, inclusive and innovative environment.
Contact:
Amanda Li, Head of Online and Content, Volvo EnergyAmanda.li@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Volvo Energy lives and leads the change in accelerating Volvo Group's electrification journey and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. We bring together people with who will work in a highly diverse, equal and inclusive global context with an entrepreneurial spirit where everyone is key and directly contributes to achieving our ambitions for wanted position: better for people - better for planet - better for business. Together - from individual success to collective significance! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09
