Marketing Analyst
Dynavox Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dynavox Group AB i Stockholm
About the role
As a Marketing Analyst, you will play a key role in fostering a culture of customer-centric, insights-based marketing and decision making in our Marketing & Communications team. You will collaborate with Marketing leadership to analyze performance, customer behavior, and campaign ROI, providing insights that inform strategy and optimize investments, engagement, and customer understanding.
This role is ideal for a proactive person who enjoys collaborating with diverse teams, isn't afraid to dig deep for insights, can communicate clearly, and brings energy, accountability and a customer-focused approach to every project they take on.
Please note: This is a hybrid role based in Stockholm. Occasional travel (10%) may be required and will be communicated in advance.
In this role you will:
Analysis, Modelling & Reporting
Conduct in-depth analyses on customer behavior, segmentation, targeting, lifetime value, and trends to identify opportunities for improving campaign targeting, messaging, and user experience.
Manage data, models, and reports to track marketing KPIs, including Net Promoter Score (NPS), and create unified views of customer and marketing activity.
Perform media mix analysis to evaluate how different marketing channels interact and optimize channel performance through targeted modeling.
Develop dashboards, reporting frameworks, and models that integrate data from multiple sources, generating actionable insights to inform strategy.
Collaborate cross-functionally (e.g., BI, IT, commercial, engineering) to ensure data quality, infrastructure support, and alignment with business goals.
Communication, Adoption & Improvement
Translate data into actionable insights and present to stakeholders in a clear and practical manner.
Collaborate cross-functionally (e.g., marketing, sales, product) to activate insights with consistent adoption, ensure alignment on customer segmentation and targeting across teams, and assess ROI.
Stay updated on trends, tools, and best practices to drive continuous improvement in marketing analytics and performance.
What We're Looking For
We are looking for a hands-on and analytical professional who is passionate about understanding customers and excited to contribute to impactful projects with a focused and constructive approach. We value a quantitative mindset, foundational marketing analytics, or business intelligence experience with eagerness to learn and grow. Being comfortable collaborating across diverse teams and stakeholders and managing multiple priorities in a dynamic environment is essential to thrive in this role.
Ideal candidates will bring:
Bachelor's degree in Business Analytics, Data Science, Statistics, Economics, or related fields. A master's degree is a plus.
3+ years of experience in roles such as marketing analytics, data science, or business intelligence.
Proficiency in analytics tools (Google Analytics, Tableau, Power BI).
Experience with AI technologies (i.e. Large Language Models, data mining), Excel, and SQL. Knowledge of Python or R is a plus.
Solid understanding of NPS, attribution modeling, or customer lifetime value. Experience with A/B testing and CRM tools (e.g. Salesforce, HubSpot) are a plus.
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English with the ability to translate complex data into clear, actionable insights. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dynavox Group AB
(org.nr 556914-7563), https://www.tobiidynavox.com/
Löjtnantsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
115 50 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9960427