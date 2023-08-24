Marketier for LG B2B/B2C
Giir Sw Filial / Marknadsföringsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Sollentuna
2023-08-24
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Giir Sw Filial i Sollentuna
About HS Ad / LG Electronics
Established in 1984, HS Ad serves LG Group's primary in-house agency handling the majority of its domestic and global advertising initiatives. HS Ad is a global network advertising agency located in 28 countries and cities providing distinctive creative hybrid advertising solutions for ATL, BTL and digital. They are concentrating their business expansion in providing digital marketing and consumer experience solutions at offline and online stores. HS Ad Nordic is located in Kista and shares the office building with LG Electronics Nordic. The position holder will work closely with the LG Electronics Nordic team. Check out their website: https://www.hsad.co.kr/en/
Job Description
As a marketer, you are part of the marketing team and responsible for both B2B and B2C marketing activities for the Business Solutions division (monitors, digital signages and commercial TVs) at LG. You will be responsible for:
• the production of digital marketing materials (banners, landing pages, marketing copies, ad videos, leaflets, influencer contents, etc.)
• marketing campaigns and new product launches on the online brand store (LG.com)
• affiliate marketing
• content management on price comparison channels
• event management: roadshows and expos (product display, booth design, clothing, etc.)
• in-store displays
• product marketing materials (catalogues, specification cards, etc.)
• product sample management for PR and CMR
• marketing activity / budget planning for the Business Solutions division
• market development fund management
• marketing invoice processing
• retail channel (B2C) / distributor (B2B) marketing communication
Qualifications
It is desired that you have the following qualifications:
• Experience: At least 3 years of professional work experience in marketing
• Capable of using Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud
• Knowledge of digital marketing, ad creatives and event management
• Language: Korean is an advantage, Full professional proficiency in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15
E-post: andre.p@hsaduk.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Giir Sw Filial
(org.nr 516410-2021)
Esbogatan 18 (visa karta
)
164 74 KISTA Arbetsplats
Giir Sw Filial Jobbnummer
8055628