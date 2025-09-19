Market surveillance, Group Compliance
Are you passionate about preventing market abuse?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Join the Market Surveillance unit within Group Compliance, where you'll play a key role in combating market abuse.
Collaborate with a dynamic team dedicated to investigating and reporting suspected market abuse and breaches of internal rules and policies.
Be part of an environment focused on essential aspects of market surveillance and compliance, including applicable regulations, a deep understanding of business operations, and effective risk management through identification, assessment, action, monitoring, and reporting.
Develop your understanding of compliance risk management and regulatory framework.
Contribute to maintaining market integrity and supporting organisational goals.
What is needed in this role: Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field.
3-5 years of relevant work experience, preferably within compliance or other investigative functions in the financial service sector.
Good understanding of financial markets, trading behaviours and market abuse.
Good understanding of the compliance function and its role in supporting the organisation.
Analytical skills with the ability to process and interpret large volumes of data, draw sound conclusions and express complex matters clearly and concisely.
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
High integrity with a team player mentality.
Ability to take responsibility and demonstrate self-leadership, including proactively solving problems and driving initiatives independently.
Strong skills in written as well as oral communication with a proficiency in English.
Swedsec certification in management and control functions (Sw. Ledning och kontrollfunktioner) or the ability to achieve this certification once hired, in which case, training will be available.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and......be a part of a team of highly motivated professionals dedicated to supporting the bank's seamless operation within a complex regulatory landscape. We ensure compliance and integrity in monitoring financial markets for suspected abuse, adhering to legal and internal regulations. Kristin Eckerberg, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 10.10.2025. Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Kristin Eckerberg, +46 73-045 16 77
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
