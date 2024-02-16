Market Researcher - (12 month temp cover)
Do you want to inspire, guide and lead others to uncover meaningful user and market insights?
You'll be part of the Research & Insights team here at Toca Boca and its sister studios Noid and Nørdlight, located here in Stockholm and sharing the same studio space. This is a role for collaboration and exploration with everything research and insights related, with a focus on market research and quantitative analysis. You'll have daily interactions with another market researcher and user researchers, working together towards the same goal, delivering actionable insights to stakeholders.
What you'll be doing
Together with our research team you will conduct, analyze and present market research findings but also take part in planning the overall research strategy.
You are an important link between the Research & Insights team and the different stakeholders at Toca Boca, Noid and Nørdlight, from teams such as Marketing, Product, Partnership and more. You will be responsible for planning market research activities, including our brand tracker, and buying reports and studies that can support the team's decision making.
You will visualize and communicate the gathered insights and foresights in inspiring and engaging ways. Together with the rest of the Research and Insights team you will also follow through to help stakeholders implement those findings.
Is this you?
You are an experienced market researcher who is used to working with various quantitative research methods to gain insights, and you are interested in working with kids as the main user group. You have the ability, and experience, to drive primary research projects from start to finish.
You know how to translate insights gained from your research into stories that are widely understandable to anyone. And you enjoy sharing those stories.
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This is a 12 month parental leave cover, based in our Stockholm office (Hybrid working model). We won't be able to relocate anyone for this position.
As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities and millions of users all over the world, you have to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
