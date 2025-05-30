Market Quality Operation Specialist - Ice Cream Nordics
MultiMind is now looking for a Market Quality Operation Specialist to join our client 's Ice Cream division, supporting some of the world 's most iconic brands - Magnum, Ben & Jerry 's and Wall 's.
This is a consulting assignment starting in mid-June, lasting approximately 7-8 months. The position will play a key role in ensuring product quality and consumer safety across the Nordic markets, with a focus on complaint handling, transport assessments, regulatory interaction, and warehouse quality assurance. The role is based in Sweden, and includes occasional travel to warehouse sites within the country.
About the Ice Cream Business
Our client 's Ice Cream division is the world 's largest ice cream company, with more than 100 years of experience and a portfolio that includes some of the most recognized and beloved brands globally. With operations in over 60 countries, the division generated EUR7.9 billion in turnover in 2023 and is part of the fast-growing EUR1 trillion global snacking and refreshment industry.
In 2025, the Ice Cream business is preparing to operate as a standalone company, with an official separation from Unilever planned for November. As part of this transition, the company is investing in strengthening its organization to fully unlock its growth potential as an independent global leader in ice cream.
Main Responsibilities
• Monitor and investigate consumer and customer complaints, performing root cause analysis and coordinating with relevant teams.
• Assess product quality in cases of temperature-related transport issues and provide guidance on further stock handling.
• Manage product blocking and release processes for warehouse stock in the Nordics.
• Ensure compliance with warehouse and transportation quality standards, including self-assessments.
• Support local incident investigations and communicate with authorities when required.
• Collaborate with R&D, Regulatory, Legal, Logistics and other cross-functional teams to ensure consistent quality outcomes.
• Approach tasks with curiosity and analytical thinking, acting as a problem-solver and investigator in quality-related matters.
Candidate Profile
• Solid experience in Quality Assurance or R&D, preferably within the food industry (but not required).
• Familiarity with relevant standards and regulations (e.g., HACCP, FSSC22000, labeling compliance) is a plus.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to work cross-functionally and independently.
• Fluency in English is required; local languages are a bonus.
• A structured, mature, and resilient personality with the ability to manage responsibility from day one.
• Comfortable with occasional domestic travel to warehouse sites in Sweden.
Sounds interesting?
