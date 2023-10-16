Market Maker/Business Enabler - Cyber Security
Are you a passionate people person with experience in Cyber who loves to create business and long-term relations? Then, this is your chance to manage highly strategic and digital transformation projects that truly make a difference for global organizations!
About us
Working in the KPMG Cyber Security Group, you will be part of a global organization working within various industries and areas, together with a competent and an inspiring team. Our Cyber Security team enables our clients in their digital transformation journeys by identifying and remediate their cyber related risks. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with top executives, and we always seek digital, innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients' cyber challenges.
Our customers are the largest Swedish and international corporations, which combined with our global alliance partners will help you stay on top of the latest developments, products, and services within the Cyber Security domain and, Identity- and access management.
We are an international, collaborative, and high-performing team who takes pride in creating an inclusive and professional environment, offering a steep learning curve for both professional and personal growth. We apply a hybrid approach to our workplace where it is possible to work both from our offices and from distance.
We will support you in your journey and ensure that you find a fast-paced environment filled with brilliant colleagues. KPMG is consistently awarded top ranks within the cyber security field via external firms, this is something we are very proud of and keen to maintain.
Your role
As a Market maker in our team, you will be a key player in handling our customers, creating new business opportunities as well as develop existing collaborations. You will also be a coach to our younger colleagues and make sure that all our projects are delivered with the high quality that we constantly strive for.
You will be part of our growing Cyber Security team here in Sweden which consists of a tight knit group of 40 colleagues collaborating and sharing experiences daily. As a market maker at KPMG Cyber Security Sweden, you will also be a key player in our global team of 6 300 experts providing advisory services within Cyber security, Strategy and Governance, IAM, Forensic investigations, penetration tests and more.
We are looking for a high performing and talented individual who has 7+ years of experience working with cyber security, excellent communication skills, a team player with a genuine interest in helping colleagues and customers alike to grow and develop. As the work includes both analysis and contact with clients and other advisors, you have a business mindset, an analytical way of thinking and the ability to build good relationships. Fluency in English is a requirement, additional languages are an advantage. Further, we value international experience.
Want to make a difference with us?
Don't wait with your application as we review applications and are hiring on a rolling basis. If you have any questions about the position, please don't hesitate to contact Head of Cyber Security, Visar Lapashtica at visar.lapashtica@kpmg.se
For any questions related to the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Susanne Hedberg, susanne.hedberg@kpmg.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application!
KPMG is a company for people who want to make a difference. We are one of the world's leading professional services companies and a partner our clients depend on in the fast-paced world they are a part of. We provide insight and guidance on their journeys. This may mean organizational change for their company as a whole, or just parts of it. It may relate to their working methods, how to deal with potential risks, cyber threats or how to maximize user experience in a digitized world. We are also experts in analysis, M&A, auditing and tax to name just a few of our professional skills.
At KPMG, we work actively to maintain diversity and gender equality throughout the organization. Diversity brings perspectives that enrich our culture and add value for our clients and society alike. We believe in an inclusive culture that respects people for who they are and allows them to be themselves. Because this is at the heart of what we believe, we welcome applicants with different backgrounds and experiences.
