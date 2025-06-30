Market Insights Analyst At Traton Charging Solutions
2025-06-30
TRATON Charging Solutions is on a mission to accelerate the electrification of commercial transport across Europe. To strengthen our data insights capabilities, we are now seeking a Market Insights Analyst for the Operations and Data-team.
This role is ideal for someone who likes to work with data and analytics in a fast-paced environment with many different stakeholders. It involves frequent international collaboration and offers a dynamic work environment with a diverse range of tasks that value a can-do-attitude, effective relationship management, and adaptability. As our Market Insights Analyst you will work with gathering, analyzing and presenting data and insights from the BEV industry and the HDV market more specifically.
Your Responsibilities
Perform various market and competitor analysis regarding price, features and coverage of other similar services and potential partners.
Set up, maintain, analyze and communicate purchase prices of electricity.
Maintain and expand the activation and classification of our charging network. Gather input and data regarding the charging network, both existing and planned. Perform strategic analysis on where to expand and focus our efforts.
Share insights and lead discussions regarding findings of the analyzes made.
Common operational maintenance, set-up and support tasks.
Your Profile
Analytical:
Experience from previous analytical roles with proven great results.
Thrives in a learning environment:
Demonstrates an interest in both technical and holistic understanding, continuously expanding their knowledge base.
Is supportive and collaborative:
Possesses a natural inclination to support and teach others, contributing to a collaborative work environment.
University Degree:
A solid educational foundation is essential. Business or engineering background is preferred, but not mandatory.
Language skills:
Excellent communication skills in English.
Why Join Us?
Help shape the future of electric commercial vehicle charging across one of Europe's most critical regions
Play a key role in scaling a high-impact initiative within the TRATON GROUP, home to Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International
Work in a dynamic role with touch points with many different stakeholders and roles
Apply Now!
TRATON offers this vacancy in Stockholm, starting at the earliest possible date. If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and contribute to the transformation of commercial vehicle charging, we'd love to hear from you! Apply today by sending your CV and cover letter to contact email. If you have any questions, please contact lovisa.bergstroem@traton.com
.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Employment type: Full-time
TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany www.traton.com
TRATON Charging Solutions AB
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.
TRATON Charging Solutions AB
Vagnmakarvägen 1 / 15132 Södertälje / Sweden www.tratoncs.com
TRATON Charging Solutions, established in 2023 as a part of the TRATON GROUP, is dedicated to providing seamless, reliable charging services for commercial vehicles. As an eMSP, it operates the largest charging network in Europe and powers services such as Scania Charging Access and MAN Charge&Go. With structural readiness in 20 European countries and a mission to cover the entire EU by the end of 2025, TRATON Charging Solutions is at the forefront of accelerating sustainable transport through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions. Så ansöker du
