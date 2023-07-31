Market Development Manager Nonwowen to TreeToTextile
This is an opportunity to be part of a journey developing and industrializing a new, innovative man-made cellulosic fiber technology! We are growing our team with you who are experienced in the nonwoven value chain and offer a role in both market development and project leadership. Join our great team in the effort of creating a more sustainable fiber for the global nonwoven market!
YOU WILL
You will be part of a growing company with the ambition of being a game changer within the textile and nonwoven industry, to significantly reduce its environmental footprint and to make sustainable fibers available to all. We have a novel technology - using renewable forest raw material and regenerating the cellulose into a textile or nonwoven fiber.
Our Business & Application Development team is responsible to verify the fiber value proposition in processes and applications, enabling commercialization of the TreeToTextile fiber for different global textile or nonwoven applications. Your daily work will be varied, working with both market development and project leadership in application trials. For example you will:
• identify key players and applications as well as market needs and innovation progress.
• monitor new market and legal requirements.
• set up partnership with key players, set mutual targets, negotiate agreements and provide nonwoven technical customer support.
• project lead nonwowen application trials, both on lab and industrial scale, set up of timelines, follow-up on project execution, problem solving and root cause analysis reporting.
• hand over successful projects to the sales organization to transform projects to fiber off takes or licensees.
• contribute with learnings from trials for further development of the TreeToTextile technology and new projects.
• explore new innovations and contribute in forming patents.
• work with a broad range of stakeholders in the entire nonwoven value chain, e.g. brands, converters, nonwoven producers, machine suppliers, chemical suppliers, universities, authorities and fiber manufacturers.
• partake in activities such as events, fairs, exhibitions, panels, presentations etc.
This role can be placed at our HQ in Stockholm or your home office. We have a hybrid working model and the role requires travelling, mostly within Europe or US, approx. 20 % of your work time.
YOU ARE
We are looking for you who want to join a fast-growing, innovative and learning organization and share our drive to bring sustainable materials to the wider market. You have a good understanding of the whole nonwoven value chain, different types of nonwoven applications and processing. You have worked within or in close cooperation with nonwoven production and are also experienced in project leading. It is meritorious if you have market development experience with new innovative materials and working with cradle to grave LCA for nonwowen applications. You have strong communication skills in English and probably a Bachelor in Textile Engineering or other relevant Engineering field.
As a person you are innovative, curious and share our passion for sustainability. You are also problem solving, a self-motivator and have a structured and scientific way of working. You are open and positive towards change and want to be part of a culture with a strong collaborative spirit where everyone can make a difference. We believe that we move forward both when we succeed and when we fail.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
