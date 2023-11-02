Market Development Director
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you want to shape the future?
We are offering an exciting opportunity as Market Development Director in Offshore Wind (Sweden, Norway Finland) to play a significant and impactful role in paving the way for Vattenfall, its customers and partners towards a fossil free future!
As Market Development Director, you will be responsible for developing and driving an offshore wind market development strategy in the respective countries. This is a highly strategic and communicative role that requires you to understand the offshore wind playing field (market dynamics, trends, competition, politics, regulation) along with Vattenfall's business strategy and key capabilities in order to create industry-leading strategies that position Vattenfall at the forefront of the global energy transition.
Join our journey towards Fossil Free Living within one generation.
The Business Area Wind is responsible for Vattenfall's onshore and offshore wind development, construction and operation as well as other non-hydro renewable activities like solar, PV and batteries. Our offshore business is amongst the top three players in our North-Western European core markets, and we are currently constructing the world's first subsidy free offshore site. Our offshore portfolio consists of 2,5 GW installed capacity and 1.9 GW under construction. It is our clear ambition to continue and even accelerate our strong growth in the future and help Vattenfall succeed in its mission to make fossil free living possible within one generation.
What will you do?
You will report directly to the Head of Market Development, and work next to the teams Pipeline Development and Bid Strategy. The main objective of the Market Development organization is to select and secure the best-fit projects and to shape regulatory frameworks in favour of offshore wind.
As a Market Development Director, you play a key role in shaping the offshore wind framework and in identifying and driving new business opportunities. You develop and drive strategies collaboratively internally and externally. You take on a central role in Vattenfall, coordinating between Market Development, Offshore Development, BU Offshore and group staff functions such as Public & Regulatory affairs, Communications and Strategy.
The offshore wind market has become increasingly competitive and despite high ambitions to realise offshore wind in Europe, countries perhaps do not have the right framework in place to be conducive for a successful build-out of offshore wind. The Market Development Director will drive thought leadership on shaping future market frameworks in close collaboration with Pipeline Development, and is externally active to ensure acceptability of our thinking.
In the role as a Market Development Director you will therefore focus on these activities:
Drive market development strategies for Sweden, Finland and Norway in close collaboration with Offshore Development, focusing on influencing and shaping market frameworks and identifying business opportunities.
Develop and update assessments of the current market framework matched with a perspective on the changes that would align with Vattenfall's strategy.
Connect to key stakeholders whom are critical to realise successful change or implementation in the markets.
Align and obtain support from senior management for driving the necessary changes and when necessary get their buy-in to represent Vattenfall at key moments.
Interface closely with Public & Regulatory Affairs to support the development and execution of the Influencing Plan.
Chair and drive the local campaign teams that aim to ensure that the different perspectives are considered in the overall market development strategy and execution.
Be active in different industry associations, driving Vattenfall's interest whilst ensuring buy-in from competitors or peers.
Ensure that Vattenfall is visible in the larger industry debates or at relevant fairs.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you bring a background in offshore development, with strong communication skills and passion for the energy transition
You have a deep understanding of the Swedish offshore wind market, the political landscape and the relevant stakeholders.
You are an "allrounder", knowledgeable on various aspects of offshore wind development and able to learn new topics quickly.
You are action-oriented and consistently set goals for yourself and take on new opportunities and tough challenges with a high energy and enthusiasm.
You enjoy taking leadership and present to senior management or externally. You know how to pitch a convincing story.
You are collaborative and a natural team player that thrives under pressure and in cross functional environments.
You work effectively with partners or third parties, and relate openly and comfortably with diverse groups of people and gain trust through honesty and integrity.
You have the ability to anticipate and balance the needs of multiple stakeholders and develop and deliver multi-mode communications that convey a clear understanding of the unique needs of different audiences, including to senior management.
As our new Market Development Director you also become a face of Vattenfall internally and externally, thus are a champion in behaviour, living our wind code of positive, open, active and safe behaviour.
Furthermore, you have:
Academic degree in Economics, Business Administration, Engineering, Law or similar
Minimum 10 years of professional work experience in renewables, preferably experience in project management of offshore wind projects
A career that has exposed you to market development topics at the intersection of strategic, commercial, regulatory and technical disciplines
Experience engaging and working closely with the C-suite and senior management
Very strong communication, presentation and people skills
