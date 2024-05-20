Market Development Coordinator
2024-05-20
Market Development Coordinator
Do you want a challenging position that will put your skills across sales, marketing, and business development to good use, and are you a born tech-savy communicator that wants to help build a world leader in plant-based foods?
About cReal Food AB (cReal)
We are cReal, a young, innovative start-up foodtech company with a strong passion and love for the mighty, sustainable oat. cReal is a business-to-business supplier of tasty, nutritious and sustainable oat based ingredients for the food industry. cReal has developed proprietary knowledge and technology during over 30 years of research and development. Our process is uniquely gentle and solely based on oat and water which enables food applications of unique quality, functionality and clean label features - all sustainable and plant-based.
Join us and you will become part of an ambitious team with an informal work culture on an exciting journey to scale and build a world-leader in plant-based ingredients. Our small but mighty team is located in Höganäs, Sweden, where we hope to see you too!
Your role at cReal
Being a start-up, this role thrives in an ever-changing work environment with a broad set of tasks working across all levels of the organization. You love impact and have a can-do attitude no matter the challenge. The tasks include but are not limited to:
Sales
• Support the sales department in reaching and serving customers
• Screening of prospects and support customer related events
• Coordinate and execute back-office functions as part of the selling process
• Support the establishment of a CRM-based structure
Marketing
• Conduct analytics of relevant market- and consumer trends to drive relevant and impactful insights
• Development of sales- and product collateral that drive customer engagement
• Competitor analysis of industry space
• Planning and executing marketing campaigns for applications/ product launches
Communication
• Create consistent communications strategy enlarging cReal's voice
• Optimize digital content and engagement on our website and social media
• Build and ensure integrity of our brand identity
Business development & sustainability
• Support strategic projects in the commercial department.
• Support the creation and execution on cReal's sustainability strategy including the creation of an annual report
• Support broader agenda of documenting cReal's environmental impact
As a growing company the right candidate will have ample opportunity to impact and shape the role.
The ideal candidate
• Finalized degree covering topics of business and food technology (BSc, MSc) with a strong academic track record
• Demonstrated experience in coordinating and supporting sales and marketing processes within food manufacturing or food ingredients
• Data driven with demonstrated hard skills (excel, JAVA, etc.)
• Have a keen analytical mind that can help transform data and trends into customer activating sales tools
• Natural savy in digital marketing tools with a flair for website management and corporate social media
• A strong text and content creator who can captivate an audience
• Curious by nature you love to transform new knowledge (often technical) into insights
• Independent and autonomous thinker who has a high degree of attention to details
• Humble and result oriented team player who loves to contribute no matter the task
• Strong verbal and written communicator in English
• Knowledge of the food and food ingredient industry is a plus
cReal offers the right candidate an exciting work place at the forefront of the plant-based revolution in the food industry. A growth journey with really cool colleagues that will coach and help you be successful. Helping you develop experience and a demonstrated toolbox across core business disciplines such as strategy, marketing and sales with a digital focus. And lots of fun along the way.
Curious to know more about us?
Visit our website to check out our story and learn more about our product.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: chs@creal.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare cReal Food AB
Valborgs Guda 19
263 61 VIKEN Jobbnummer
8693427