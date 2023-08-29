Market Buyer
2023-08-29
We are looking for a Market Buyer for European Markets for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, one year contract to begin with.
The role Market Buyer is part of our client's global organization. You have the responsibility to drive the work of securing short & long-term sourcing strategies, identify new supplier/technologies and the development of existing supplier relationship within Brand & Marketing included New Market needs together with the business/stakeholders.
Assignment description and main responsibilities
Perform sourcing for bought-in services across the business in everything from Digital to HR with a strong focus on Marketing and Events categories
Perform procurement according to defined strategies and frameworks.
Negotiate commercial and legal agreements. Create Service agreements.
Review purchase requisitions and identify and select contract/suppliers in accordance with defined strategies and agreements.
Advise stakeholders on procurement issues, providing support and guidance at all stages of the procurement cycle as well as on modifications in requests. Improve collaboration with stakeholders and together towards common goals.
Track key performance indicators on supplier and stakeholder contract compliance; define and take corrective actions to improve contracts compliance and continuously track supplier performance on quality and cost.
Perform necessary market analysis to support the sourcing activity.
Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Initiate and conduct supplier evaluations and supplier audits.
Deliveries
Sourcing status summary and report
Project cost summary and report
Understand services to be sourced
Prepare the potential supplier list and present the list to stakeholders
Prepare RFQ, send out RFQ, negotiate and secure best supplier choice for our client
Prepare the presentation of supplier choice and present to management -business case
On board suppliers after supplier selection
Negotiate contracts
Place purchasing orders, make change orders and follow up with payment
Competence requirements
The candidate has an educational background in business administration, finance, purchasing or similar. A minimum of 3 years of work experience in Indirect Purchasing preferably having worked with Marketing and Events purchase categories. Skilled in negotiations and in creating Service Agreements.
High focus on personal traits such as excellent communication- and peoples' skills. Quickly understand internal stakeholders needs and be service minded. Flexible and can quickly be on top of terminology, and the way of working and always ready to change his/her way of working in order to find the best solution. Used to handle many different projects and lots of data at the same time and work in a very structured and timely manner.
Fluent in English both written and spoken. Swedish and any other European language is a plus. Accustomed to working in a global environment with people of various cultural backgrounds. Highly skilled in MS Office especially Excel. Experience of working in purchase-/administrative tools & systems preferably SRM, Fieldglass and/or Workday is a great advantage.
Other requirements
Learn on the fly, can quickly be on top of terminology, our client's way of working
Strong social abilities. Quickly understand internal stakeholders needs and be service minded Able to work in a group but also remote with people
Nimble way of working. Always ready to change his/her way of working in order to find best solution
Perseverance - try over and over again until you find a solution without giving up
Positive mindset - Nothing is impossible
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 1 year to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
