Market Assistant at Hasta Holding AB in Köping
Lernia Bemanning AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Köping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Köping
2024-09-19
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lernia Bemanning AB i Köping
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Hasta Holding is an international conglomorate encompassing multiple brands in the field of curtains and sun protection. With production facilities in Sweden and our own factory in China, we have the capability to undertake projects of all sizes, catering to clients worldwide - from residential settings to the public sector.
In our work to integrate all our companies under the Hasta Holding umbrella we are now looking for a market assistant with experience from both European and Chinese markets.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a market assistant you will be a support for our management to be able to expose and expand our ability to use digital plattforms in our goal to expand our market shares.
You will be working in and supporting our team in projects including for ex. digital marketing and social media as well as planning, executing and following up on our marketing activities.
The position will include some travels.
ABOUT YOU
For this role we think that you have at least a Bachelors degree in a relevant field of study such as economics, marketing, social media marketing or other field of studies as well as several years of experience in a similar role. Your previous experience should include working in both European and Chinese markets.
This role requires you to have a high understanding of both English and Mandarin, in speech and writing.
We think that you have a good knowledge and ability with working digitally on the different plattforms for digital markering and social media that are used in Europe and Asia.
As a person you should have good organizational, planning and project management skills as well as an ability to work under pressure towards set deadlines and goals. You are comfortable collaborating and communicating with others since you will be working with our team and mangement as well as with our clients.
ABOUT HASTA HOLDING AB
The foundation of Hasta was laid when Stefan Schörling purchased a forge at an auction in his hometown of Hasta, just outside Arboga, in 1982. A couple of antique curtain tiebacks, popular among the ladies in the area, inspired Stefan's first set of curtain hooks. Much has changed since then, but the foundation has always remained the same - to be innovative and leading in the market.
Our team at Hasta is a diverse group of individuals with unique backgrounds, united by a shared passion for growth and innovation. At Hasta, we foster a strong sense of family, and our collective expertise runs deep. Within our ranks, you'll find curtain consultants and sun protection specialists who approach challenges with a solution-oriented mindset. Our relentless pursuit of excellence in customer service is evident in the glowing testimonials from countless satisfied customers on Lipscore.
You can find more information about Hasta Holding AB on our website www.hasta.se
DETAILS ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
This role is a recruitment and you will be directly empoloyed by Hasta Holding AB
Location: Köping, Sweden
Working hours: General office hours, the role does require some travel
Start of employemnt: According to mutual agreement
Type of employment: Full time
APPLICATION
In your application you need to include your resume/CV and a cover letter that includes your relevant experience for this role. In this recruitmentprocess we do not accept applications that are sent by e-mail or through regular mail.
If you have any questions about this role contact Relocation Consultant Malin Isaksson by e-mail malin.isaksson@lernia.se
For technical or application issues contact info@lernia.se
Last date of applicaiton 30th of september 2024
ABOUT LERNIA
Lernia develops the future workforce in Sweden. Through our contributions within education, job matching, staffing, recruitment and relocation we support companies in securing their competence needs and assists tens of thousands of people to their next job. This has been our task for over 100 years.
In 2022 Lernia had a revenue of 3,3 billion SEK and we have offices in all of Sweden. We educated and coached 19 900 people and supplied 11 500 staffing conslutants. 13 700 people where given new job opportunites through our services.
You can read more about us at Lernia on our website www.lernia.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lernia Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556472-7013) Arbetsplats
Lernia Bemanning & Rekrytering Jobbnummer
8909407