Market and Social Media Manager
2024-08-28
About the Company:
Herräng Dance Camp is one of the world's largest and longest running swing dance camps. Since 1982, we have been a global meeting place for dancers from around the world, offering a unique combination of workshops, social dances, and cultural exchange. We strive to create an inclusive and inspiring environment where people can explore their passion for swing dance (the roots and the present), jazz music and community building. Our mission is to entertain, educate and spread joy about the art form and its culture.
About the Role:
As the Marketing & Social Media Manager for Herräng Dance Camp, you will play a crucial role in promoting and enhancing the visibility of our camp to an international audience of dancers and music enthusiasts. You will lead the marketing strategy and coordinate various marketing efforts to maximise the exposure of Herräng Dance Camp and attract new participants.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement marketing- and social media strategies to increase participant numbers and enhance brand awareness.
Oversee all marketing channels, including website, social media, email campaigns,newsletters, print materials, and advertising.
Create and distribute engaging marketing materials, including ads, videos, and graphic content.
Create social media content and continue to build and manage our online presence, engage with our community and achieve specific marketing or communication goals.
Plan and execute marketing campaigns and events to attract new participants and retain existing ones.
Analyse market data and customer insights to identify trends, target audiences, and improvement opportunities.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including workshop instructors, artists and partners to maximise marketing potential.
Manage the marketing budget and ensure cost-effectiveness and return on investment.
Qualifications:
Previous experience in marketing, preferably within the events industry or cultural events, with a strong understanding of entertainment, education, and community-focused marketing strategies.
Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate with diverse teams and stakeholders.
In-depth knowledge of digital marketing, including social media, search engine optimization, and analytics tools.
Creativity and ability to create engaging marketing materials and campaigns.
Analytical skills and ability to interpret market data to make strategic decisions.
Experience managing marketing budgets and maximising return on investment.
Passion for dance and music is a plus, especially within swing dance and jazz music as well as a deep appreciation for the culture and community that surrounds it.
Language Requirements:
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Application:
Please submit your CV and a cover letter describing why you are suitable for the role of Marketing Manager at Herräng Dance Camp. Mark the subject line "Application: Marketing Manager" and send your application to marie@herrang.com
.
Application Deadline:
The deadline for applications is 13 September.
