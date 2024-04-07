Market analysis Latin America
Plexigrid AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Plexigrid AB i Stockholm
Plexigrid provide game changing software solutions that enable operators of electricity distribution grids to run their grid more efficiently, solve capacity bottlenecks, integrate more renewables and reduce grid costs for consumers.
We are looking for a business developer to join our market entry analysis team for Latin America. The assignment is a 6 month contract to analyze the market in proritized countries of Latin America in terms of size, opportunities and business potential.
As a Business Developer you will have the chance to work with some of the world's leading energy companies, enabling them to transform their electricity grids and their energy supply operations and collaborate with outstanding colleagues and ecosystems partners. You will get the opportunity to learn from senior colleagues by working side by side with Plexigrid sales leaders, marketing, product management and technology development.
Responsibilities
Analyzing and monitoring the market, understanding the relevant competitors, ecosystem partners and market makers.
Understanding the local customers' strategy, needs, and challenges.
Participating in the establishment of partner and customer relationships.
Contributing to the development of Plexigrids market and product strategies.
Background and requirements:
Well-developed social skills and interest in building and maintaining professional relations.
Interest in the intersection between technical and business values.
Entrepreneurial spirit and hands on attitude.
University degree in engineering, business administration, economics, or other relevant degree.
Proficient English and Spanish speaker.
Experience from the energy segment positively considered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-21
E-post: linda-maria.wadman@plexigrid.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Market analysis Latin America". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Plexigrid AB
(org.nr 559262-0990)
Birger Jarlsgatan 57 C (visa karta
)
113 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8592487