Marine Surveyor (bvn/ns)

Your career is about more than building a resume - it's a chance to Leave Your Mark.
As we continue to develop our Marine & Offshore activities, we are delighted to offer a unique opportunity to join our organization as Marine Surveyor in our Gothenburg (Sweden) office.
Mission:
You are responsible for conducting quality inspections of marine equipment and materials, ships in service and ships under construction to determine their conformity with specified requirements (classification rules, international regulations (IMO), national regulations, industry standards) or to attest a given situation of a ship.
Main responsibilities:
Carry out inspections of marine equipment at manufacturers;
Undertake class and statutory surveys of ships in service in accordance with applicable rules and regulations;
Carry out ISM/ISPS/MLC audits;
Work closely with internal and external stakeholders and ensure all survey / inspection reports (including survey certificates) are factual, objective and submitted within the stipulated format and timeframe;
Keep up to date with new rules, regulations and technical or process information disseminated through internal communication;
Participate in meetings (both internal and external) as required;
Attend all scheduled trainings (locally and overseas) and ultimately achieving specified delegations as agreed in the Performance and Development Process.
Education and Qualification Requirements:
Degree in Marine Engineering / Naval Architecture / Mechanical Engineering or similar with experience in the shipping industry.
Minimum 5 years relevant working experience as:
• Field surveyor in classification society (IACS member);
• or technical role in a ship management company;
• or sea going experience as a certified watch-keeping officer;
• or ship project manager (repair or new construction) / technical manager;
• or superintendent;
• or a combination of the above.
Experience as ISO 9001 or ISO 14001 auditor is regarded as an advantage;
Computer literacy;
Holding a valid resident permit in EU (for non-EU citizens);
Proficiency in English and Swedish (or other Scandinavian language)
Available to travel on short notice and accept short to mid-term abroad assignments as required;
Available to work outside normal business hours and occasionally on weekends.
Personal characteristics:
Structured;
Quality focus:
Solution-oriented;
Committed;
Can-do attitude;
Good communication skills;
Able to work independently and in a team.
We Offer
An interesting and independent job in an exciting international marine environment;
Opportunities for personal development and growth within the Bureau Veritas network:
Great team and professional colleagues;
A training program to ensure individual training needs are met;
Competitive remuneration package in line with the job applicants' background;
A package of local benefits.
What we value at BV
We serve as guardians of integrity, upholding the highest standards responsibly. We create trust between businesses and those they serve, demonstrating the ambition to work hard and the humility to learn and grow. We cultivate an open and inclusive environment wherever we operate. And ethics, safety and financial control serve as the foundation for our shared culture.
Being part of the BV family, is more than just working, it's being convinced that you will
