Marine Surveyor
2023-06-14
RINA is currently recruiting for a Marine Surveyor to join its office in Sweden (Orebro, home based) within the Marine North Europe Region Division.
Job Responsibilities
The employee will have to manage the following tasks:
Classification surveys of ships - newbuildings and ships in service
Surveying various types of maritime equipment, machinery and cargo-handling equipment.
Surveys and certification on behalf of public and governmental authorities
ISM audits at Companies and on board, as well as ISPS verifications and MLC inspections
Reporting, communication and cooperation with clients and colleagues
Contribute towards further development and growth for RINA
Produce accurate and concise reports
Deal with clients' queries on a daily basis
Demonstrate a high level of effectiveness and commitment
Competencies
MAKE EFFECTIVE DECISIONS - Structure activities according to priorities, actions, resources and constraint
ADDRESS THE WAY - Have a big picture of different situations and reinterprete it in a perspective way
MANAGE EMOTIONS - Recognise one's and other's emotions and express and regulate one's reactions
CLIENT INTIMACY - Embrace internal and external client needs, expectations, and requirements to ensure maximum satisfaction
EARN TRUST - Take everyone's opinion into account and remain open to diversity
PROMOTE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT - Promote commitment by keeping promises as a Role Model
THINK FORWARD - Capitalise on experiences and translate them into action plans for the future
PIONEER CHANGE - Actively embrace change and benefite from the new circumstances
BUILD NETWORK - Forge trust relationships, across departments, and outside the organization
Professional experience and Requirements
At least 5 years professional experience, either as surveyor or as owner superintendent or as shipyard quality control inspector or as a Chief Engineer (on board of merchant ships) are requested.
Previous experience as a surveyor of Classification Societies would be an advantage
Formal qualification in Naval Architecture, Marine Engineering or Marine Engineer
Physically able to work in confined spaces, hazardous atmospheres, extreme temperatures and weather conditions, etc. and therefore being not suffering from allergies, vertigo, claustrophobia, etc.
Willing to travel frequently
Practical and theoretical knowledge of hull, machinery, materials, equipment and safety systems of ships
