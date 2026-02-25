Marine Policy Officer (parental leave cover)
About the Role:
Coalition Clean Baltic (CCB) is seeking a Marine Policy Officer (parental leave cover) to join its International Secretariat and contribute substantively to regional and EU-level marine advocacy, with a particular focus on the Baltic Sea.
The Marine Policy Officer will support the implementation of EU and international marine environmental policy frameworks - notably the EU Marine Strategy Framework Directive (MSFD), the EU Maritime Spatial Planning Directive (MSPD) and the HELCOM Baltic Sea Action Plan (BSAP). All work is grounded in the promotion of ecosystem-based management. The role includes close collaboration with the rest of the Secretariat team as well as CCB member organisations to deliver policy initiatives, advocacy actions, and strategic programme objectives. The Marine Policy Officer will also support the International Secretariat in fundraising, with a focus on the EU LIFE operational grant application.
Key Responsibilities:
Policy & Advocacy
Support the implementation of CCB's strategic plan on marine biodiversity policy.
Contribute to marine policy advocacy at EU and at Baltic Sea regional levels (e.g. HELCOM, EU Commission expert groups).
Provide input to the implementation and revision of the Marine Strategy Framework Directive.
Collect evidence and views to provide NGO inputs to the forthcoming EU Ocean Act and related initiatives.
Support the implementation of the Helsinki Convention and Baltic Sea Action Plan.
Engage in the revision processes related to the Marine Spatial Planning Directive (MSPD).
Programme & Grant Delivery
Provide critical support in fundraising, i.e. project proposal development, especially for securing core grant funding (e.g. for the EU LIFE Programme and potentially Horizon programme).
Contribute to CCB 's project management, implementation and reporting activities for various projects.
Coordination & Monitoring
Closely coordinate marine biodiversity policy work with CCB member organisations.
Monitor global, EU, and regional marine policy developments.
Liaise with partner NGOs and civil society organisations.
Communications & Policy Products
Draft position papers, policy briefings, consultation inputs and technical reports on relevant files.
Support communications and outreach on marine policy issues.
Help organise workshops, conferences, and stakeholder events.
Represent CCB in policy dialogues, expert groups, and stakeholder forums at the EU and Baltic Sea level.
Cross-organisational Support within the Secretariat and its members
Contribute to other CCB thematic working areas as required.
Profile:
We are seeking a policy professional who is:
Solutions-oriented and adaptable
Experienced in advocacy or campaigning
Collaborative and team-driven
Passionate about marine conservation
Organised, diplomatic, and stakeholder-confident
Required Qualifications & Experience
Demonstrable professional experience in marine or environmental policy.
Working knowledge of key EU frameworks, particularly the EU Marine Strategy Framework Directive (MSFD). Knowledge of Helcom BSAP is an asset.
Postgraduate qualification in marine science, ecology, conservation, water management, or related discipline with substantial marine focus.
Eligibility to work and travel within the EU (citizenship or valid permit) with residency in Sweden.
Excellent written and spoken English.
CCB also welcomes applicants from broader environmental policy/law backgrounds who can demonstrate relevant knowledge.
Desirable Skills
Experience within the NGO or civil society sector preferred.
Advocacy or campaigning experience within the EU, the Baltic Sea or international environmental policy processes.
Working knowledge of a Baltic Sea region language (e.g. Swedish, Danish, Finnish, German, Polish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian).
Travel
Regular travel across the Baltic Sea region and to Brussels is expected, including occasional weekend meetings.
Contract Terms
Time: Full-time maternity cover until 31 December 2026. Potential extension subject to funding. Three-month probation period. Preferred start date: as soon as possible.
Salary: comparable to NGO staff in Sweden and in accordance with the Collective Agreements of the respective unions.
Location: Remote position. Only applicants with residence in Sweden will be accepted.
Application Process
Should you be interested in applying for this position please send your CV (max. 2 pages) together with a personal letter (max. 1 page) before 15 March 2026 to: secretariat@ccb.se
Being an international organization, CCB's work is carried out in English. Applications submitted in any other language will not be considered.
Incomplete applications (e.g. lacking either CV or personal letter) will be also not considered.
We will be reviewing applications as they come in and encourage early applications. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
For inquiries, contact CCB Senior Fisheries Policy Advisor: cathrine@ccb.se
Equal Opportunities
CCB is an equal opportunity employer. In the application and hiring process, CCB will not discriminate against any individual based on race, colour, sex, language, religion, national or social origin, property, disability, age, family status, sexual orientation and gender identity, economic and social situation.
Coalition Clean Baltic - CCB is a politically independent network, uniting 28 environmental non-profit organizations, as well as partners and experts from 11 countries surrounding the Baltic Sea. The main goal of CCB is to promote the protection and improvement of the environment and natural resources of the Baltic Sea region by encouraging new and constructive approaches and engaging people to become part of the solution instead of part of the problem. CCB Secretariat is based in Uppsala, Sweden. Så ansöker du
