Marine & Cargo Surveyor Gothenburg
Wesmans Scandinavia AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wesmans Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for new talents
Wesmans is an international organization with offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. We run a niche commercial and legal advisory practice with focus on marine, technical and insurance related aspects.
We take pride in having a team of professional and dedicated co-workers serving our Principals on a 24/7-basis, 365 days a year. People make the difference and that is why we put our employees first. This has also been recognized, resulting in a steadily increase in demand for our services, within marine survey services and claims management.
Therefore, we are now looking for new talents to join our Survey Team.
Job vacancy;
Marine & Cargo Surveyor, Gothenburg, Sweden
Wesmans' Survey Team provides marine-, cargo- & transport liability surveys for their clients within the logistics-, transport- and marine- & cargo insurance industry.
We are looking for a member to our skilled Survey Team to be based at our office in Gothenburg.
Our surveyors provide Cargo-, Pre-Shipment-, Condition-, Loading and Lashing surveys, Heavy-lift operations and preparation of transport manuals/procedures, lashing and securing arrangements and various training courses to Insurance companies, Logistics providers, Shipping companies, Manufacturing industry, Oil and gas industry, Ports and terminals and Authorities
The vacant positions for Marine & Cargo Surveyor includes both Marine and non-Marine Cargo Surveys.
Required skills and capabilities:
• Knowledge of and an interest to develop within the Marine Insurance Industry
• At least four years' experience working within the maritime, transport and/or logistic sector
• Accurate and efficient
• Service minded
• Structured and efficient as a person and with good administrative skills
• Clear communication and language skills in both Swedish and English, both orally and in writing
• Extensive travel activities and willing to travel on short notice
• Valid Driving license
• Proactive and self-driven
• Priority is given to applicants with nautical or machine technical background
Key responsibilities:
• Attend surveys, liaise with Principals and reporting
• Cargo Surveys, transport liability- and freight forwarder Surveys
• Pre-Shipment Surveys, loading and lashing surveys
• H&M -, P&I - and Condition Surveys
• Be a team player working closely with all departments and cross countries within Wesmans
We offer:
We care about our employees and see that their health and wellbeing is important. As a part of that mindset we offer a wellness allowance of 2500 SEK / year and access to a benefit taxed health insurance. You will also get some amazing new colleagues all around the Nordic countries. Aside from that we also offer:
• A flexible workplace with the opportunity to work partially from home
• Pension from the age of 27
• Reduced working hours during summer months (June - August) to enjoy the good weather
• Overtime compensation
Start: As soon as possible/after agreement
Working hours: Full time / Flexible working hours
Salary: Based on experience and skill-set
For more information about our company, please visit www.wesmans.com
Should you find the position to be of interest, we would be happy to hear from you.
For more information about the position please contact:
Leonid Vindergauz, Survey Manager +45 31 78 48 39 or lvi@wesmans.com
Send your application (in English) to: work@wesmans.com
as soon as possible but no later than 19th of November 2023. We employ on a continuous basis.
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wesmans Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 559022-7368), https://www.wesmans.com/ Kontakt
HR Manager
Sabine Wigertz swi@wesmans.com 0728853803 Jobbnummer
8203563