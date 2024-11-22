Marine and Cargo Surveyor - Stockholm
2024-11-22
We are looking for new talents
The key to the success of Wesmans is our talented and motivated employees. We foster a work environment that is supportive, inclusive and diverse. We have combined theory and practice since 1895 and we focus on employee growth and learning. Our culture reflects our clients' and our mission, and the best way to serve our clients is with a team of people who are professional, dedicated and competent. At Wesmans, we show and share knowledge and experience with each other. We respect people and value diversity.
Wesmans is an international organization that is represented in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. We are experts in our field and our ambition is to be the Nordic "partner-of-choice" for the marine insurance industry. We are proud to have a team of highly qualified and committed employees who make us the leading claims and inspection business in the Nordics.
Job vacancy;
Marine & Cargo Surveyor, Stockholm, Sweden
Wesmans' Survey Team provides marine-, cargo- & transport liability surveys for their clients within the logistics-, transport- and marine- & cargo insurance industry.
We are looking for a member to our skilled Survey Team to be based in Stockholm.
Our surveyors provide Cargo-, Pre-Shipment-, Condition-, Loading and Lashing surveys, Heavy-lift operations and preparation of transport manuals/procedures, lashing and securing arrangements and various training courses to Insurance companies, Logistics providers, Shipping companies, Manufacturing industry, Oil and gas industry, Ports and terminals and Authorities
The vacant positions for Marine & Cargo Surveyor includes both Marine and Cargo Surveys.
Key responsibilities and expectations:
Attend surveys, liaise with Principals and Opponents and reporting
Cargo Surveys, transport liability- and freight forwarder Surveys
Pre-Shipment Surveys, loading and securing Surveys
H&M -, P&I - and Condition Surveys
Collaborate closely with all departments and cross countries to ensure seamless operations.
Be prepared for extensive travel, often on short notice, as part of the role.
What we think you need to succeed:
Knowledgeable and eager to grow: You have a solid understanding of, and/or a strong interest in, the marine insurance industry.
Detail-oriented and efficient: Accuracy is key in our work, and you pride yourself on delivering precise results.
Service-minded: A customer-focused attitude drives your daily interactions.
Organized and proactive: You excel in managing tasks systematically and take initiative without waiting for direction.
Self-driven: You thrive in an autonomous environment and are motivated to achieve your goals.
Requirements:
Experience: Experience working within the maritime, transport and/or logistic sector. Priority is given to applicants with nautical or machine technical background.
Licenses: A valid driver's license is essential.
Language Skills: Clear communication and language skills in both English and a Nordic language, both spoken and written, with the ability to communicate clearly and professionally.
Why you should choose us:
At Wesmans, we believe our people are our greatest asset. Here's what you can expect:
Employee well-being: Your health and work-life balance are our top priorities.
Supportive culture: Be part of a talented and collaborative team across the Nordic region.
Competitive compensation: We offer a salary that reflects your expertise and contributions.
Flexibility: Work options designed to suit your lifestyle and needs.
Growth opportunities: We are a growing organization that values and invests in personal and professional development.
Team-building events: Enjoy our yearly kick-offs for networking, knowledge-sharing, and fun!
Start: As soon as possible/after agreement
Working hours: Full time / Flexible working hours
Salary: Based on experience and skill-set
For more information about our company, please visit www.wesmans.com
Should you find the position to be of interest, we would be happy to hear from you.
For more information about the position please contact:
Leonid Vindergauz, Survey Manager Sweden
• 45 31 78 48 39 lvi@wesmans.com
Don't wait to send your application, we recruit a continuous basis. Last date for application is 20th of December.
