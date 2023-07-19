MarCom Manager, Air Handling Units
2023-07-19
Swegon is a high-performing and fast-growing company with several recent acquisitions. To continue our successful journey and support the future growth of our Air Handling Unit (AHU) business, we are strengthening the AHU marketing team with a talented MarCom Manager (Marketing Communication Manager).
What will you be doing?
In this role, you will report to the Head of Marketing of the AHU business unit and collaborate closely with Product Management, technical writers, local sales teams, and Group Marketing. Your responsibilities will include:
• Successfully engaging target audiences throughout their customer journey.
• Understanding market trends and customer needs to translate technical product features and benefits into unique value propositions and clear customer value.
• Driving product launch excellence by collaborating with product management and local sales to develop effective go-to-market tactics.
• Planning, developing and implementing relevant campaigns for various markets.
• Maintaining and further developing core content and communication channels to ensure availability of relevant and updated materials that reflect the overall portfolio strategy and positioning.
• Working as a project manager and contributor in cross-company projects and initiatives, collaborating with Group Marketing and colleagues from other business units.
• Actively driving the measurement and evaluation of implemented activities to assess their impact.
This position is a hybrid remote role based in Gothenburg, Sweden, with occasional travel within Sweden and Europe.
Who are you?
To thrive and succeed in this position, we believe that you are a curious and creative product marketer who can effectively translate complex technical concepts into customer-focused marketing messages and content. You enjoy crafting value propositions and compelling arguments to various audiences for maximum impact, preferably with strong storytelling skills. You are a doer with a strategic mindset. To be successful, you should possess the following qualities:
• Proactive, committed, and capable of making necessary decisions to complete projects, achieve results, and meet deadlines.
• Experience working on projects with clear targets, collaborating effectively at all levels.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Structured approach, capable of navigating between details and the bigger picture.
• Ability to engage and inspire people around you.
• Comfortable working across multiple entities, functional areas, countries, and nationalities, as Swegon is a global company.
Requirements:
• Solid work experience in marketing and communications.
• Experience in cross-channel marketing, both digital and traditional.
• Proven track record in managing projects and campaigns through collaboration with others.
• Budget and agency management experience.
• Experience working cross-functionally in a matrix with business units and Group functions, preferably in an international environment.
• Relevant education in marketing, Bachelor's Degree or equivalent.
What do we offer?
We offer a chance for you to work with people from all over Europe and the world, in a role that offers a high degree of variety and creativity. Swegon is on an ambitious and interesting journey, and our organization is growing rapidly. Our strategy is enabled by a superior customer experience, making marketing and communication critical to our success. As the MarCom Manager for Swegon's Air Handling Unit business unit, you will play a key role in communicating the positioning of our portfolio and developing and packaging relevant content across channels. This will ultimately support the growth of AHU sales.
At Swegon, we prioritize the well-being of our employees. We provide flexibility to balance work and personal life whenever possible. That is why, among other things, we offer our employees free access to use our newly built gym and paddle hall. Furthermore, we value diversity and gender equality, which are important strategic targets.
Do you want to be part of our journey?
Welcome with your application no later than August, 16th. For questions, please contact Head of Marketing AHU, Sofia Noord sofia.noord@swegon.se
or Talent Development Manager, Emma Johannesson emma.johannesson@swegon.se
. We will be available for questions from August, 7th. Until then, we are enjoying our summer vacation.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Swegon Group AB, owned by Investment AB Latour, listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, is a market leading supplier in the field of indoor environment, offering solutions for ventilation, heating, cooling and climate optimisation, as well as connected services and expert technical support. Swegon has subsidiaries in and distributors all over the world and 21 production plants in Europe, North America and India. The company employs over 3 000 people and in 2022 had a turnover of 7 billion SEK.
