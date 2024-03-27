Manufacturing Program Planner
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Manufacturing Program Planner to join our Stockholm/Västerås/Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
As a Manufacturing Program Planner, you will be responsible for providing essential support to the Program Managers in the development and execution of program plans. Your role will involve gathering and analysing requirements, developing detailed schedules, and identifying potential risks or delays. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure program activities are aligned with overall objectives, and you will contribute to risk analysis and mitigation strategies. While not directly managing programs, your role will be instrumental in supporting program objectives by leading activity level projects when necessary and ensuring the successful execution of manufacturing programs.
Key responsibilities:
Gather and analyse cross functional requirements to support program planning and execution.
Building detailed schedules, monitor progress, and identify potential risks or delays.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment of program activities with overall objectives.
Support Program Managers in the development and execution of comprehensive program plans.
Assist in the preparation of reports and presentations for senior management.
Contribute to risk analysis and mitigation strategies to ensure program success.
We value individuals who are proactive, adaptable, and passionate about making a difference. If you are excited about the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future and thrive in a collaborative team environment, we encourage you to apply.
Skills & Requirements
Bachelor's degree, preferably engineering or industrial in nature, flexible with equivalent professional experience.
2+ years of experience in a relevant planning role, preferably in a manufacturing or project management environment.
Strong scheduling and problem-solving skills, with attention to detail.
Proficiency in Oracle Primavera P6 ePPM
Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
Familiarity with program management methodologies is advantageous.
Enthusiasm for contributing to a sustainable future and driving results.
