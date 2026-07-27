Manufacturing Production Technician (Operator)
Calderys Nordic AB / Maskinoperatörsjobb / Åmål Visa alla maskinoperatörsjobb i Åmål
2026-07-27
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Production Operator
Det här är en utmanande roll där du kommer att arbete på vår site som en Manufacturing Production Technichian, Operatör. Vi befinner oss i Åmål och tjänsten är på heltid, med start så snart som möjligt. Publiceringsdatum2026-07-27Dina arbetsuppgifter
Produktion enligt gällande rutiner i syfte att uppnå satta produktionsmål till rätt kvalité och leveranstid.
Rapportering såsom:
till närmaste chef vid avvikelser, ex kvalitetsbrister eller driftstörningar.
till Underhållsansvarig vid underhållsbehov, muntlig och via Maintmaster.
till Q&E Manager vid kvalitetsbrister.
vid Tillbud enligt Tillbudsrapport.
Bedriva verksamheten i enlighet med Calderys rutiner och Policies
Bedriva verksamheten i enlighet med lagar och andra krav Kvalifikationer
Internutbildning för aktuell tjänst, se operatörsinstruktioner i VS
Internutbildning i gällande EHS regler
Syntact / Galileo
PDM
Maintmaster
Truckkort
Datavana
I förekommande fall; Heta arbeten
Traverser och mindre lyftanordningar
Hjullastare – Godshantering
Härdplaster
OM OSS
Calderys Group
Calderys is a leading global solution provider for industries operating in high temperature conditions. The Group specializes in thermal protection for industrial equipment with a wide range of refractory products, and advanced solutions to enhance steel casting, metallurgical fluxes and molding processes.
As an international business with a presence in more than 30 countries and a strong footprint in the Americas through the brand HWI, a member of Calderys, we offer our employees a world of opportunity.
With a legacy of over 150 years, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we continue to shape our future through teamwork, customer-centricity and a proactive mindset. We are the vital partner of all high temperature industries and our purpose places sustainability and innovation at the heart of our business. It reflects our reason for existing: to support our customers building a better world through sustainable solutions.
Our values are a driving force in this purpose: We are tenacious, accountable, multicultural and authentic..
In our company, performance is recognized and learning is promoted. Our services and solutions depend upon the expertise and commitment of our employees. So we ensure that they have the scope and opportunities to develop their potential within a diverse, inclusive and collaborative setting. It is an environment for people to grow, where every day is a new day and more exciting than the last.
Calderys - Forged in legacy. Fueled by excellence.
For more information, please visit Calderys.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Calderys Nordic AB
(org.nr 556012-9800)
Forshammarsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
662 32 ÅMÅL Kontakt
Production Manager
Tommy Ahl tommy.ahl@calderys.com Jobbnummer
10013284