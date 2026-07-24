Manufacturing Product Preparation Engineer, Automotive - Köping
Marketpeople AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Köping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Köping
2026-07-24
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Marketpeople AB i Köping
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
About SEGULA Technologies
SEGULA Technologies is part of the SEGULA Technologies Group, a global engineering company with more than 15,000 employees across 30 countries. Together, they are involved in a wide range of important projects, leveraging extensive expertise and experience to develop the technologies of tomorrow.
As a consultant at SEGULA Technologies, you will have the opportunity to gain experience across a variety of industries and technical fields. They offer the chance to build valuable professional experience, expand your network, and work in exciting environments with well-known brands.
SEGULA Technologies is always looking for new, brilliant, and bold talent. What are you passionate about? Take on your next challenge with SEGULA!
For more information, visit them at: https://www.segulatechnologies.com/en/
About the role
SEGULA Technologies is looking for an experienced Manufacturing Product Preparation Engineer to join its engineering team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will be responsible for preparing new products for manufacturing and ensuring a successful transition from product development into full production readiness.
Working closely with product development, manufacturing, and production engineering teams, you will coordinate industrialization activities, secure production readiness, and ensure that product changes are introduced into production without disruption. You will also contribute to the development of production test requirements and support continuous improvements throughout the industrialization process.
This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced engineer who enjoys working across product development and manufacturing while driving successful product launches.
Key Responsibilities
• Secure that Product Development and Technology teams deliver products verified and aligned with the Volvo Production System and Future Factory Concept.
• Establish clear and commonly shared product requirements within your area of responsibility.
• Coordinate and initiate activities for Manufacturing Solution Engineers within production.
• Ensure product changes are introduced into the industrial system according to established targets and without production disturbances.
• Create requirements and specifications for production test tools in collaboration with development teams and product test engineers.
• Support the development of product support plans when required.
• Coordinate manufacturing preparation activities throughout the product industrialization process.
• Support continuous improvements related to production readiness and product introduction..
Location: Köping
Employment type: Full-time, Permanent
Employment start date: As agreed with Segula
Profile - who are we looking for?
Qualifications:
• More than 5 years of relevant professional experience.
• Ability to work independently with limited supervision.
• Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Desirable:
• Experience working with the Volvo Production System.
• Experience working with the Future Factory Concept.
• Experience managing projects or engineering processes.
• Experience coaching or reviewing the work of junior engineers.
• Experience developing product support plans.
SEGULA Technologies offers
Exciting assignments with Sweden's leading industrial companies
Collective agreement
Health insurance
Childcare benefit (parental benefit)
Pension benefits, including flexible pension options
Discounts through our benefits platform on gym memberships, fitness equipment, massage, insurance (supplementary insurance or health protection), pension and savings plans (additional contributions or savings products), transportation and travel, as well as lifestyle benefits (discounts on culture, entertainment, and shopping)
Training and professional development opportunities through e-learning
Computer glasses
Application & Contact
Please note that applications and interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
We are committed to a recruitment process free from discrimination and bias. We welcome applicants regardless of gender, gender identity or expression, age, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, or background.
To apply, click on "Submit application" and complete our AI-powered interview. It is a quick and easy way for us to get to know you and your experience, while giving you the opportunity to show us who you are.
The recruitment process
When you apply, you will be invited to complete an AI-powered interview with Hubert related to the position. The next step is a digital legal background check conducted through Fortcheck. After this, reference checks will be carried out digitally using Refensa. Following these steps, SEGULA Technologies will take over the recruitment process. Please note that the role may be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096143-2114363". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marketpeople AB
(org.nr 559420-3167), https://jobb.marketpeople.se
Järnvägsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
731 30 KÖPING Arbetsplats
Marketpeople Jobbnummer
10010646