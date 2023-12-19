Manufacturing Engineers, Automotive
2023-12-19
Do you want to take the next step in your career as a Consultant? Do you also want to be involved from the beginning and contribute to how a consulting company should be while you have an interesting assignment for an exciting client? Then there is a rare opportunity now!
We start from a small scale in Sweden but have customer agreements, muscles and security from an international consulting company, with more than 35 years of successful history and great know-how in engineering and with long-term ambitions. A flexible "start-up" with history and experience!
We are looking for Engineers with some experience from and interest in Production Engineering and improvements of assembly processes or manufacturing processes. Experience from Technical preparation of products for production and experience from components within electric powertrain or energy storage is extra beneficial.
Qualifications:
Formal university degree and relevant work experience are of course important, but commitment to your own, the customers' and the company's continued development are more important. Swedish language is a plus but not mandatory.
About the postitions:
• Several positions are available
• Interviews and employment take place continuously
• Salary and terms of employment will be competitive
What we offer
• Interesting and varying projects with our international clients
• Possibility to develop yourself to a top level professional in your field of Engineering
• Relaxed and flexible working atmosphere
• Modern tools
Interested? If you want to take next step on your career, send your application by 26 th January 2024 via our recruitment system. For more information about this position or other exciting opportunities please contact: Mr. Anders Rohdin, anders.rohdin@comatecgroup.se
or p. +46 733 534264.
Please notice that we expect you to have a valid residence/work permit to work in Sweden
The Comatec Group employs nearly 600 skilled professionals over twenty locations in Finland, Poland, Estonia, Romania and Sweden. We provide engineering design, expert and project management services for the technology industry. We have a vision for future growth and internationalization, and so we constantly seek new experts, especially in mechanical, electrical and automation design and in project management services.
If you are an ambitious professional, who is eager to learn and take responsibility as well as dedicated to contributing to company development, we are waiting to hear from you. Together we will grow, develop and make a difference.
