Manufacturing Engineering Manager
2023-08-09
Modvion builds the next generation of sustainable wind turbine towers with laminated wood - nature's carbon fibre. Using wood enables for radical reductions in carbon emissions, making it possible to generate net zero energy from wind power. In fact, considering that wood is also storing carbon the tower itself is carbon negative - storing more carbon than it produces during production. In order to reach stronger and more stable winds and produce more energy, wind turbines are getting bigger in every sense. Thanks to our patented module system, we have developed a cost-effective solution enabling transportation for installations of tall towers.
At Modvion you get to work with driven, positive and creative people who inspire each other. What we're doing can make a real difference for the climate and accelerate the transition to renewable energy. Take the chance to join one of the most interesting companies in cleantech at a pivotal time!
The role
Our manufacturing engineering team are developing our next production facility and we need to grow the team - it's an exciting time to join us!
You will work together with our founders, business and product development teams in developing all manufacturing aspects. The company is constantly evolving, and your role, responsibilities and deliverables will change with it. Your mission as part of the team will be to take manufacturing to large-scale production. This means being heavily involved in the designing, engineering, and build-up of Modvion's future production setup. The tasks will include;
• Project management and for the right candidate potentially team management
• Design work on production flow, processes and production equipment. Includes
• investigations and evaluation of production flows, methods and tools.
• Procure, manage and collaborate with external suppliers on specification, business case and commissioning of production equipment.
• Develop, implement and improve stations and layouts, including work instructions.
• Improve and optimize manufacturing operations through analytical studies (including time studies) of operating parameters, such as, production methods and processes on a continuous basis.
• Hands-on experience working, refining, and troubleshooting of advanced technical systems.
• First line of support and monitoring of current production line
Modvion's first commercial wind turbine tower will be ready during 2023 and the interest has never been higher.
Who we think you are
We believe that you have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Automation, Mechatronics or similar and at least five years' experience as engineer with leadership experience in a manufacturing company. If you have been taking manufacturing from prototype stage to large scale production it is a huge advantage. If you also have experience from wood as a material and the nature of start-ups where everything is possible, but the unexpected will occur and this thrills you, well, then you have to apply!
What we offer
• Flexibility and freedom, we trust our team to do a great job
• Planning your daily work to fit with your life
• Gym and table tennis at work
• Health and wellness allowance 'Friskvårdsbidrag'
• Team activities and more!
This is a full time on site at our office in Gothenburg. Full proficiency in English is mandatory and Swedish is a big plus.
