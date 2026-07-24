Manufacturing Engineer Automotive Industry - Skövde
Marketpeople AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skövde
2026-07-24
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About SEGULA Technologies
SEGULA Technologies is part of the SEGULA Technologies Group, a global engineering company with more than 15,000 employees across 30 countries. Together, they are involved in a wide range of important projects, leveraging extensive expertise and experience to develop the technologies of tomorrow.
As a consultant at SEGULA Technologies, you will have the opportunity to gain experience across a variety of industries and technical fields. They offer the chance to build valuable professional experience, expand your network, and work in exciting environments with well-known brands.
SEGULA Technologies is always looking for new, brilliant, and bold talent. What are you passionate about? Take on your next challenge with SEGULA!
For more information, visit them at: https://www.segulatechnologies.com/en/
About the role
SEGULA Technologies is looking for a Manufacturing Engineer to join an exciting assignment in Skövde. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and optimizing production processes, supporting assembly operations, and contributing to continuous improvements within the manufacturing organization.
You will work with production line balancing, workstation development, assembly documentation, and quality-related production engineering activities. The role offers a varied work environment where you will collaborate with multiple functions while helping to improve manufacturing performance and production efficiency.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop, balance, and continuously improve production lines.
• Perform time studies and analyze production cycle times using AVIX.
• Develop and improve assembly workstations.
• Create and maintain assembly work instructions.
• Develop and maintain control plans.
• Work with Process Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (PFMEA).
• Support continuous improvements within manufacturing operations.
Location: Skövde
Employment type: Full-time, Permanent
Employment start date: As agreed with Segula
Profile - who are we looking for?
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
• Several years of experience working in manufacturing engineering.
• Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
• Strong analytical skills and a structured way of working.
• Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Desirable:
• Prestigious and flexible mindset.
• Ambitious with a strong drive and service-oriented attitude.
• Strong collaboration skills and a social approach.
• Solution-oriented with the ability to quickly adapt to new tasks.
• Strong communication skills and ability to take initiative.
SEGULA Technologies offers
Exciting assignments with Sweden's leading industrial companies
Collective agreement
Health insurance
Childcare benefit (parental benefit)
Pension benefits, including flexible pension options
Discounts through our benefits platform on gym memberships, fitness equipment, massage, insurance (supplementary insurance or health protection), pension and savings plans (additional contributions or savings products), transportation and travel, as well as lifestyle benefits (discounts on culture, entertainment, and shopping)
Training and professional development opportunities through e-learning
Computer glasses
Application & Contact
Please note that applications and interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
We are committed to a recruitment process free from discrimination and bias. We welcome applicants regardless of gender, gender identity or expression, age, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, or background.
To apply, click on "Submit application" and complete our AI-powered interview. It is a quick and easy way for us to get to know you and your experience, while giving you the opportunity to show us who you are.
The recruitment process
When you apply, you will be invited to complete an AI-powered interview with Hubert related to the position. The next step is a digital legal background check conducted through Fortcheck. After this, reference checks will be carried out digitally using Refensa. Following these steps, SEGULA Technologies will take over the recruitment process. Please note that the role may be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8098859-2114343". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marketpeople AB
(org.nr 559420-3167), https://jobb.marketpeople.se
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
Marketpeople Jobbnummer
10010638