Manufacturing Engineer
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Örebro Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Örebro
2026-07-29
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Eskilstuna
, Flen
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join our dynamic Manufacturing Production team and drive excellence in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities! We're seeking a Senior Professional to lead critical production processes and enhance our operational technology security landscape.
What will you do:
Lead specialized areas of manufacturing processes including process design, ergonomics, capacity planning, and performance optimization
Spearhead OT Cybersecurity initiatives to protect manufacturing infrastructure and enhance plant cyber resilience
Manage production activities to meet quality standards, schedules, and cost targets while minimizing waste
Drive continuous improvement projects across production operations
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize production schedules and resource allocation
What will make you successful:
Demonstrated expertise in manufacturing production processes and operations
Strong background in OT Cybersecurity and infrastructure protection
Track record of implementing process improvements and achieving operational excellence
Ability to manage complex projects and lead cross-functional teams
Excellence in stakeholder management and communication skills
What's in it for you:
Opportunity to shape the future of manufacturing excellence and cybersecurity
Lead innovative projects that drive operational transformation
Development of expertise across multiple manufacturing disciplines
Collaborative environment fostering professional growth
Impact on critical business operations and strategic initiatives
Let us learn about you! Apply today.
Looking to make an IMPACT with your career?
When you are thinking about joining a new team, culture matters. At Schneider Electric, our values and behaviors are the foundation for creating a great culture to support business success. We believe that our IMPACT values – Inclusion, Mastery, Purpose, Action, Curiosity, Teamwork – starts with us.
IMPACT is also your invitation to join Schneider Electric where you can contribute to turning sustainability ambition into actions, no matter what role you play. It is a call to connect your career with the ambition of achieving a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable world.
We are looking for IMPACT Makers; exceptional people who turn sustainability ambitions into actions at the intersection of automation, electrification, and digitization. We celebrate IMPACT Makers and believe everyone has the potential to be one.
Become an IMPACT Maker with Schneider Electric – apply today!
€40 billion global revenue
• 9% organic growth
150 000+ employees in 100+ countries
You must submit an online application to be considered for any position with us. This position will be posted until filled.
Schneider Electric aspires to be the most inclusive and caring company in the world, by providing equitable opportunities to everyone, everywhere, and ensuring all employees feel uniquely valued and safe to contribute their best. We mirror the diversity of the communities in which we operate, and 'inclusion' is one of our core values. We believe our differences make us stronger as a company and as individuals and we are committed to championing inclusivity in everything we do.
At Schneider Electric, we uphold the highest standards of ethics and compliance, and we believe that trust is a foundational value. Our Trust Charter is our Code of Conduct and demonstrates our commitment to ethics, safety, sustainability, quality and cybersecurity, underpinning every aspect of our business and our willingness to behave and respond respectfully and in good faith to all our stakeholders. You can find out more about our Trust Charter here
Schneider Electric is an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is our policy to provide equal employment and advancement opportunities in the areas of recruiting, hiring, training, transferring, and promoting all qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, color, gender, disability, national origin, ancestry, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or any other legally protected characteristic or conduct. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "468505715". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532)
702 27 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Malmö Jobbnummer
10015559