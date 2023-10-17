Manufacturing Engineer
Northvolt Labs AB / Byggjobb / Västerås Visa alla byggjobb i Västerås
2023-10-17
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Labs AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
Responsible for manufacturing engineering of prismatic cell assembly equipment & processes
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
· Design and optimize manufacturing processes for battery production, ensuring
efficiency, scalability, and adherence to quality standards
• Develop and maintain technical specifications for cell assembly equipment
• Interface with Cell design to understand product requirements and collaborate on
process optimization.
• Provide support in Process Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (PFMEA) activities.
• Support Control Plan (Cplan) development and implementation for manufacturing
processes.
Lead design reviews with suppliers and ensure technical requirements are fulfilled. Ensure to incorporate lessons learned from previous projects.
• Execute Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) for equipment, ensuring compliance with
requirements.
• Act as the owner of BOPs, including the responsibility to ensure their conformity with
Control Plans.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• More than 3-5 (senior: +5) years experiences on the automotive business
• 3-5 (senior: +5) years of practical experience from Li-ion battery cell process engineering
• Experience from cell process engineering and development of Lithium-ion cells
• Extensive experience of large-scale production of battery or automotive environment
Specific skills (eg specific programmes, languages, certifications etc.)
• Excellent English written and oral skills
• Working experience with OEM project for Lithium-ion battery cell/module business
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
• Leadership on harmonizing organization, timeline and target
• Achieve both customer sample milestone and requirement specification
• Strong background from technical culture and proven engineering excellence
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
• Problem solving skills with appropriate tools Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Labs AB
(org.nr 559144-2891)
Lugna Gatan 20 (visa karta
)
723 39 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8197223