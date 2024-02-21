Manufacturing Engineer - Industrialization
2024-02-21
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Manufacturing Engineering - let's introduce ourselves
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
We offer you an exciting opportunity in an international and growing company with a great culture and plenty of development opportunities. You will have the opportunity and responsibility to actively contribute to the growth of our business through people. Come join us!
Manufacturing Engineering at Volvo Car Group prepares and implements quality assured flexible and effective production systems in the plants globally. At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a group working close to all our elements within the chain of developing- construction- manufacturing and containing process.
What you'll do
As a Manufacturing Engineer for Electric Drive Unit within industrialization team your task will be to create robust, efficient, and improved processes and equipment for Propulsion Components. You will work on developing and securing global equipment and tooling solutions with respect to given product and process demands. You will also be responsible to develop equipment and tooling concepts for program content.
In this role, you will be a part of a team and setting the scene for our new platform. You will have the opportunity to improve the techniques & methods within this field. The team follows the project through product development & feedback, quoting and buying the equipment as well as installing and commissioning. This means that you will take part in cost estimations, development of process concepts, supplier relations, continuous alignment with customer, etc. You dig in where it is needed and are flexible towards late changes and unforeseen situations, using your innovation and determination to succeed.
What you'll bring
This position is for you with previous experience in manufacturing engineering working on equipment projects (project lead/installation/commissioning). You also have experience with sourcing process (internal & external relations in sourcing). We see that you are detail oriented, have quality focus and a good communicator. We believe you have high aspirations, self-motivation and you are curious to learn new technologies. You are a cooperative person and have great collaboration and communication skills.
You also have
• Bachelor's degree within Automation, Mechanical Engineering or similar
• Project management experience
• Problem solving DMAIC knowledge
• FMEA experience
• Good understanding of Teamcenter, CATIA V5, Auto CAD
• Advanced English communication skills
Position is currently based in Skövde, within a year base location will be transferred to Floby.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you have any inquiries, please reach out to the Hiring Manager, Johan Nordkvist at johan.nordkvist@volvocars.com
or Recruiter, Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10
