Manual Test Engineer
Adecco Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Landskrona
2023-09-07
We are now looking for a Manual Test Engineer for a exciting assignment with our client who is passionate about hands-on testing and thrives on working with hardware. If you have a knack for quality assurance, an interest in electronics and mechanics, and a desire to contribute to the development of cutting-edge automated door products, this could be a good opportunity for you.
About the Role:
As a Manual Test Engineer at our client 's facility in Landskrona, your primary responsibility will be to ensure the quality and reliability of automated door products through manual testing. You will work in their state-of-the-art test lab and play a pivotal role in driving the continuous improvement of testing methods. Your tasks will include hands-on testing, troubleshooting, and providing feedback on test results. You will work independently, executing tests, and contributing to project success.
About You:
To excel in this role, you should possess the following skills and qualifications:
• Experience with testing or installation of electromechanical products and systems with built-in software.
• Ability to assemble mechanical constructions.
• Basic understanding of electronics and the capability to troubleshoot issues.
• Eagerness to learn new work tasks and adapt to evolving technologies.
• Proficiency in written and spoken English for effective communication.
• Familiarity with product-related technologies, such as CAN, BLE, sensors, etc.
• Exposure to product certification and compliance processes is a plus.
Contact Information:
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are most welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
