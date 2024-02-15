Manual System Test Engineer - Landskrona
2024-02-15
Can you bring an innovative eye into our Door System Testing Team?
Are you passionate about software testing, electronics and mechanics, and looking for a role that will enable you to develop and grow within these areas?
Join our team in Landskrona, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Manual System Test Engineer
A Manual System Test Engineer is a crucial role within our Entrance Systems Division, as your contribution ensures the overall quality and reliability of our Door Systems.
You'll be responsible for carefully checking Door Systems to make sure they meet requirements and keep customer experience in focus. In this role, you will collaborate with project stakeholders , designs specific test cases, and carry out manual tests to find any problems.
You would also:
Perform regression and exploratory testing, report issues, and keep detailed records of test cases and results
Be responsible for planning the tests and reporting defects
Work with development teams, help with user acceptance testing, and support efforts to improve continuously
Stay committed to learning new things
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
Has basic understanding of electronics or mechanics, gained during studies or professional working environment
Has several years of manual testing experience
Is fluent in verbal and written English,
Is willing to continuously develop their skillset, grow and gain new competencies
As a person we believe you are reliable, flexible, collaborative and communicative with an innate positive mindset. Fluency in Swedish would be a nice asset.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills
A competitive salary and incentive schemes
A great team working with innovative products and services, where you will be central to creating our digital future
A hybrid model of working and flexible working hours
Stable employment in a friendly international atmosphere
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 29th February 2024.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Daria Skucha, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Daria.Skucha@assaabloy.com
.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 52,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
