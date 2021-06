Managing Supervisor To Covid-19 Test Center In Hyllie - Mafanikio Holding AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Mafanikio Holding AB

Mafanikio Holding AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö2021-06-27SCANTEST is looking for an ambitious manager focusing on managing and optimizing the daily test activities in its test center in Hyllie. SCANTEST has 5 locations in Eastern Sweden (Malmö x3, Helsingborg, Göteborg, and are still expanding with Malmö Sturup Airport, Halmstad and Stockholm in the pipeline.Deadline: June 29, 2021. Applications are being reviewed on an ongoing basisStarting date: ImmediateYour main responsibility as a manager will be to lead the daily test activities, managing the employees at the site (8-10 employees a shift) and reporting back to the chief operating officer (COO). Furthermore, you will also get the opportunity to work on business development projects in collaboration with managers from other SCANTEST sites. Some of your work will also include creating strategic partnerships with relevant stakeholders.Optimizing patients experience is an important priority for SCANTEST, and we want to leverage your experience and existing network in this field.JOB REQUIREMENTSThe ideal candidate would meet the following requirements:Experience with managing peopleExperience with fulfilling commercial KPIs consistentlyExperience in business administrationAbility to forge tight relations and trust in regards to sales and consultancy tasksAnalytical mind-set and ability to think creatively and take a proactive role in achieving work goals and objectivesExcellent communication skills, including fluency in Swedish and English.You are proactive, resourceful and a strong outgoing networker. You are always willing to lend an extra hand to colleagues and put an extra effort to ensure a project's successWHAT WE OFFERA dynamic work environment, which offers exciting and challenging tasks with a high degree of responsibilityA full-time position (40 hours per week) on a local contract with flexible working hoursA competitive compensation packageSend cover letter and CV to info@scandac.com , att.: "Hyllie - manager" no later than June 29,2021. Interviews will be scheduled on an ongoing basis.For any questions, please get in touch at info@scandac.com SCANTEST attaches great importance to equal opportunities for all and therefore welcomes applications from all qualified persons regardless of race, sex, religion, age or disability2021-06-27Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-29Mafanikio Holding ABHyllie Stationsväg 821500 Malmö5832104