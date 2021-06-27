Managing Supervisor To Covid-19 Test Center In Hyllie - Mafanikio Holding AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
Managing Supervisor To Covid-19 Test Center In Hyllie
Mafanikio Holding AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö
2021-06-27

SCANTEST is looking for an ambitious manager focusing on managing and optimizing the daily test activities in its test center in Hyllie. SCANTEST has 5 locations in Eastern Sweden (Malmö x3, Helsingborg, Göteborg, and are still expanding with Malmö Sturup Airport, Halmstad and Stockholm in the pipeline.
Deadline: June 29, 2021. Applications are being reviewed on an ongoing basis
Starting date: Immediate
Your main responsibility as a manager will be to lead the daily test activities, managing the employees at the site (8-10 employees a shift) and reporting back to the chief operating officer (COO). Furthermore, you will also get the opportunity to work on business development projects in collaboration with managers from other SCANTEST sites. Some of your work will also include creating strategic partnerships with relevant stakeholders.
Optimizing patients experience is an important priority for SCANTEST, and we want to leverage your experience and existing network in this field.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
The ideal candidate would meet the following requirements:
* Experience with managing people
* Experience with fulfilling commercial KPIs consistently
* Experience in business administration
* Ability to forge tight relations and trust in regards to sales and consultancy tasks
* Analytical mind-set and ability to think creatively and take a proactive role in achieving work goals and objectives
* Excellent communication skills, including fluency in Swedish and English.
* You are proactive, resourceful and a strong outgoing networker. You are always willing to lend an extra hand to colleagues and put an extra effort to ensure a project's success
WHAT WE OFFER
* A dynamic work environment, which offers exciting and challenging tasks with a high degree of responsibility
* A full-time position (40 hours per week) on a local contract with flexible working hours
* A competitive compensation package
Send cover letter and CV to info@scandac.com, att.: "Hyllie - manager" no later than June 29,
2021. Interviews will be scheduled on an ongoing basis.
For any questions, please get in touch at info@scandac.com
SCANTEST attaches great importance to equal opportunities for all and therefore welcomes applications from all qualified persons regardless of race, sex, religion, age or disability

Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-27

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-29

Adress
Mafanikio Holding AB
Hyllie Stationsväg 8
21500 Malmö

Jobbnummer
5832104

