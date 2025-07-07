Managing Director To Nexer Tech Talent
This is your chance to lead one of Sweden's most exciting players within tech talent and take the business from strong to unstoppable.
We don't want a caretaker. We want a visionary. A builder. A people-first leader who gets things done and inspires others to do the same.
Based in Stockholm. Backed by Nexer Group. Ready when you are.
YOU WILLYou'll run the show - together with a sharp management team and 100 % trust from us. Your mission: grow the business, elevate the brand, and create a workplace people want to be part of (and brag about).
You'll report to the Chairman of Nexer Tech Talent, but otherwise, this is your playground. Your responsibility. Your results.
Some highlights: * You lead the sales work hands-on, meeting clients, closing deals, making sure we're top of mind and first in line. * You drive business development, explore new revenue streams, and work closely with other Nexer units to find synergies. * You make sure reporting, follow-ups and key structures are in place, from CEO reports to weekly stand-ups. * You live our values and make sure others feel them too. Every meeting, every message, every Monday morning.
And yes, this role is 50 % strategic leadership. 50 % high-energy sales. 100 % impact.
YOU AREYou've probably worked in the consulting world, led teams, built business, handled tough decisions and big opportunities. You love people and numbers. Strategy and action. Speed and quality.
You're not looking for a comfy corner office. You're looking for a challenge. A company with ambition that matches your own.
We think you: * Have led larger teams or business units in a consulting or services context * Know how to build trust fast, with clients, colleagues and decision-makers * Have a clear leadership style: inclusive, energizing, and always forward * Understand how to grow a business sustainably and enjoy the ride along the way * The most important thing: You thrive in an environment characterised by our values "passion" and "execution". It's our DNA; the compass that guides every decision we make. Simply put, our values mean that we are passionate and proud of what we do, and we make sure we get it done.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?Please contact recruitment consultant Patrik Jensen, Patrik.jensen@nexergroup.com
or call at +46 70 237 57 34 if you should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT NEXER TECH TALENTOur current Managing Director is moving on within Nexer Group so we are looking for a replacement.
Nexer Tech Talent was founded in 2016 and has since delivered over 2,000 tech talents to Sweden's top companies around the country.
Nexer Tech Talent is part of Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together we are over 2800 employees in 18 countries who have helped our customers stay one step ahead strategically, technologically and communicatively for more than 35 years. Please find more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
