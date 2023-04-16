Manager Workshop Lundby
2023-04-16
When you hear the words "make a difference" - what do they mean to you? We think that you truly dare to make a difference and that you are passionate about inspiring and developing people. At Volvo Penta we are always looking for fresh ideas to be applied to the products we have on the market today and to the next generation products and solutions. Your drive, attitude and creative mindset will be the key to success.
Volvo Penta is a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications. Being part of our team means a team of highly skilled and proud professionals who work with passion and trust. Volvo Penta is an exciting and highly innovative company facing many positive challenges and opportunities. We embrace the change to stay ahead and now it is time for us to prepare the next generation products and solutions. We are now looking for a fantastic new team member to take on the position of Manager Industrial combustion Development and Calibration
You will have a guiding others responsibility
The Workshop team is a committed and proud team located in Gothenburg. The team is responsible for mounting and dismounting our test object (ICE and E-mob) according to given specifications in time with high quality.
Our future is E-mob, hybrid installations and alternative fuels (hydrogen, Biofuels, LNG) to reach our sustainable targets. Transformation is one of our focus areas.
In our management team you will find an open mind-set, value creation focus and we strongly believe that having fun at work is one important enabler for high performance. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and to see the whole picture with both the business and customer in focus. We are strong believers in the importance of communication and keeping an open, curious, and honest dialog.
You will have an operative and strategic responsibility
You will guide and develop the team as well as individuals towards efficiency in deliveries and improvements.
You will also:
Secure deliveries from workshop and in time and with high quality.
Drive method development activities withing your development team.
Be responsible for our test rig planning.
Have a high focus on working environment.
Secure resources and competence for the team to meet project targets.
Have financial responsibility for department budget.
Secure the communication interface and way of working with internal departments.
Are we the perfect match?
You have experience within Product Development and a genuine interest in inspiring and developing people.
On top of that we believe you have previous experience of leading people or project management.
You have the drive to develop your team, the organization and yourself. You are the person who acts with a clear sense of ownership, and you have strong networking and communication skills. In addition, we believe you have an academic education within the engineering area or a long experience from items above.
It is our people that make the difference!
Timeline
Last application date is 30th of April
For further information, please contact:
Hiring Manager: Rickard Stefansson, Director of Testing and Laboratory, +46 736 534194
