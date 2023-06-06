Manager with Software Development experience


Nasdaq is the world's largest provider of Market Technology, delivering top-of-the-line trading, clearing, and settlement technology and advisory services to exchanges and partners around the world.
We are looking for a Manager with strong Software Development background interested in joining the Nasdaq Real-Time Clearing (NRTC) team
As Senior Manager, you will be part of an agile cross-functional team consisting of Software Engineers, QA and BA specialists. As a manager, you need to lead, support, unblock, and make sure to drive the career development and progress of the people reporting to you. You're also expected to contribute to the team either by being a hands-on Developer or a Scrum Master, depending on what the team needs and your background.
What we are looking for:
Great attitude
Excellent communication and working proficiency in English
Passionate about technology and problem-solving
Experience managing people, and passion for inspiring and "lead by example" leadership
People who enjoy working in a collaborative, agile and dynamic environment
5+ years of work experience
Background as a Software Developer and/or Scrum Master
It would be great if you have:
Experience with Java
Experience with Cloud/AWS/Docker/Kubernetes/Terraform/CICD
Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, or equivalent
Does this sound like you?
Position located in Umeå, Sweden
We work in a hybrid way, some days remotely, and other days at the office
Please submit your application in English
About Nasdaq Umeå
Nasdaq is growing its Nordic tech hub in Umeå with the office located in the city centre, next to Utopia mall. Our office is close to gyms, restaurants, and public transport. Nasdaq Sweden also provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days and additional flex days. We offer a competitive salary package that includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
