Manager, Valve Mechanical Design

2023-08-02
We are now looking for a Manager to lead one of the Valve Mechanical Design teams at HVDC in Sweden. This is one of four Mechanical Design teams and is consisting of around 20 people today. Two of these teams are located in Sweden, while the other two are located in India and China.
The valve mechanical design teams are responsible for the detailed design of the converter valves for HVDC and SVC applications to large project all over the world.
This is a great opportunity to accelerate your career as a leader, with a team and company that is industry leaders.
HVDC has a very exciting journey ahead being one of the leaders in the green energy transition with our state of the art technology. We are foreseeing a remarkable market growth the coming years.
Your responsibilities
Make sure HSE and Safety by design is on top of our agenda
Lead and coordinate one of the valve mechanical design teams in Sweden
With closely with the other valve mechanical design teams and leaders
Act as a role model by being supportive, handle change with commitment and engage your team to act and perform at their best
Lead and promote the implementation of our transformation strategy (PLM program etc)
Secure clear responsibility for team and process development to ensure Mechanical Valve Design at HVDC are equipped to meet both challenges and opportunities ahead
Ensure your team delivers on time and with high quality to meet customer expectations
Work closely with relevant stakeholders to deliver customer value
Make sure the team has a clear direction of systematically working with quality and continuous improvements
Your background
You have a bachelor or master's degree in engineering, business administration, or equivalent work experience
You are open minded and eager to develop yourself and your team
As a leader you are inspirational and help your team to translate visions and strategies into meaningful work
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is considered as a plus
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before August 16!
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Nohrstedt, fredrik.nohrstedt@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Nohrstedt, fredrik.nohrstedt@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Hanna Kontsu, +46 107-38 53 25.
