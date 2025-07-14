Manager, Tissue Machines and Air Systems Automation, Services
2025-07-14
Are you ready for the next step in your career to lead our new automation engineering team?
Valmet offers unique solutions for reducing environmental impacts in tissue production through a combination of process technologies, services and automation solutions. Tissue Business Area Services supplies mill and machine improvements and equipment worldwide with innovative technology, the right services for reliable production, raw material and energy efficiency and circularity to help improve our customers performance forward.
We are now looking for a manager to lead our software, electrical and fluid systems engineering team in Tissue Machines and Air Systems Automation, Services Improvement projects business. We are looking for a business-minded, self-driven, inspiring and motivating leader for a team of automation professionals. In this role you need the ability work well under pressure, tight schedules, identify critical topics and create positive and productive working environment. You are positive and persistent, and eager to identify development needs and to drive business, personal and employee's growth forward.
You feel great pride of your team's work and you lead by example, which are reflected in the results delivered to our customers. Your role will involve engaging, diverse, and challenging tasks, as you operate in a global environment in close collaboration with an extensive international network of colleagues and stakeholders. Typically, you will coordinate your team project 's starting from the sales and application support until the customer's acceptance and the lifecycle service phase.
Your primary location will be in Karlstad, Sweden or Wroclaw, Poland office. Other relevant Valmet locations can be considered.
Your main tasks and responsibilities include
Lead and manage a highly professional and fast-growing team of automation engineers and external resources in demanding improvement and R&D projects for Tissue Machines and it's Air Systems
Responsible of automation engineering team resource management and development
In charge of automation engineering subcontracting management and development
Collaborate and work together in daily basis with Valmet Capital businesses automation engineering and in some extent with Valmet Automation Business Area
Technology and technical support to improvements sales and application, on-site personnel and R&D in related matters globally
Collaborate and support our Global Area organizations engineering, sales, application, R&D and delivery projects
Active member of several Valmet engineering management teams
Expectations
Relevant educational background such as Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering
Minimum five years relevant experience from automation delivery projects and/or project management background
Pro-active team leading & people management skills
Knowledge of our customers' processes and/or automation technology
Capability to lead international project teams, see the big picture and to prioritize in changing situations
Good networking and collaboration skills with employees, project teams, customers, and other stakeholders
Strong business understanding and customer-oriented mindset
You know that working together is key for success and you enjoy collaborating with different cultures and people globally
You know how to use different influencing methods to successfully implement different actions through matrix organization structures
You are comfortable with giving constructive feedback and understand that Manager's role is also to challenge and drive change
In addition, you communicate fluently in English and preferably also in Swedish and/or Finnish - other language skills will be an advantage. You have excellent communication and negotiation skills, which enable you to operate in a global business environment and manage the customer interface between Valmet and the customer. Willingness to travel occasionally on an international basis.
We offer
A great opportunity to take part and develop our automation engineering, technology, products and business in international and inspiring working environment where you will be able to develop your skills and enjoy rewarding challenges.
Additional information
In case of any further questions about this position, please contact Jukka Halme, Director Engineering and Project Management, Tissue Business Area Services, Tissue Machines at +358 50 317 0890.
If this sounds like the job you are looking for and you are ready to go for it, please send your application with your CV and salary request as soon as possible but not later than 10th of August 2025.
The collective agreement for senior salaried employees will be applied to this position.
