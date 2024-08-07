Manager Tetra Recart
2024-08-07
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you passionate about people and technology and want to be part of an organisation with diverse technical focus? Are you a person that enjoys leading people and collaboration with skilled colleagues in a global organization? Are you up for a new challenging opportunity in the exciting world of Tetra Recart? Well, we want you!
The Tetra Recart Equipment team within Equipment Engineering D&T, is a dedicated team responsible for Tetra Recart equipment in our filling lines. Our machines operate all over the world with diverse and challenging demands. To meet these demands our development teams must find simple, robust, and cost-efficient solutions to deliver customer value.
In the role as Manager Tetra Recart Equipment, you will be leading a team of 11 employees + consultants. The team consists of various capabilities like Mechanical design, Technology specialists and line engineering. The team works in close collaboration with the Tetra Recart program
This position is based in Lund, Sweden. It is a permanent position, and you will report to the Director Downstream Equipment & Line Engineering. The role includes business travel up to 5-10% of the time.
What you will do
As Manager Tetra Recart Equipment, you will lead, manage and develop the be the Tetra Recart Equipment team.
You will focus on:
Secure competence and capabilities development according to strategy need.
Have a strong forward-looking perspective ensuring that capabilities, know-how and pre-studies are available in advance of market needs.
Secure people capacity and flexibility according to program need.
Interact with different parts of the D&T organization, Supplier management and Services.
Interact with 3rd party equipment suppliers.
Be part of the Downstream Equipment and Line Engineering management team.
We believe you have
You are a person with a genuine people and technology interest. With high motivation and engagement, you will develop the team's competence and capability and creating a good working environment. You have a broad experience of different technical areas and are used to interact with different stakeholders and suppliers, always with a strong customer need and quality mindset.
You have a university degree in Engineering.
Experience of leading and managing people.
Strong engagement in developing competence and capabilities of the team.
It is highly beneficial if you have knowledge in mechanical engineering, thermal and food processing and filling lines operation.
High ability to interact and collaborate with different stakeholders and suppliers.
You have experience of working in an agile project environment.
To be successful in the role you will need a good command of English, both spoken and written.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-08-28.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager Thomas Jacobsson at +46 733 36 4269
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson +46 46 36 2964
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
