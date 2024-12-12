Manager Technical Service
Manager Technical Service Emob, Cab, and Chassis
Location: Gothenburg, SE
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape future sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you passionate about customer success? If so, we'd be thrilled to receive your application for the Technical Service Manager position in our Quality & Customer Satisfaction team. Together, we will play a key role in advancing customer support in the technical areas of Electromobility, Cab and Chassis.
How you will make an impact
As a Technical Service Manager, you will hold a strategic and essential role in leading and developing a team of Product Specialists, bridging our commercial and engineering organizations. You and your team will support our customers' uptime by providing technical expertise, developing innovative solutions, and taking initiatives to continuously improve customer satisfaction, processes, people development, and new technologies.
Main Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage a team of product specialists located in Gothenburg.
• Drive technical service performance towards our brands, focusing on efficient problem-solving and answer lead-time performance.
• Collaborate with markets and importers to solve complex technical issues involving hardware, software, diagnosis, and system repair.
• Develop a network with stakeholders to enhance technical support.
• Work closely with Product Development, Market Companies, and Importers to support customers where they are.
• Actively participate in the Quality & Customer Satisfaction (Q&CS) management team.
Who are you?
We believe you are an inspiring leader passionate about quality and customer satisfaction. You have a positive drive and demonstrated ability to provide clear strategic and operational direction for a team in a customer-oriented and global environment. You excel in building effective teams and leading through networks with a coaching approach, creating a learning culture. Acting with a clear sense of ownership and readily taking action on challenges are skills you possess.
Additionally, you have:
• A Master's degree in engineering, an equivalent technical university degree, or equivalent experience in managing people in technical support.
• Minimum of 3 years of management experience, preferably in engineering, aftermarket, or testing organizations.
• Expertise in vehicle and powertrain technologies, including understanding customer needs and satisfaction drivers.
• Good knowledge of vehicle service and aftermarket operations.
• Problem solving skills.
• Strong result-driven and action-oriented mindset.
• Fluent in English and eager to work with international colleagues.
• Ability to build a network, create trust, and develop your direct reports.
Ready for the next move?
If this sounds like the next step in your career, we encourage you to apply today! Together, we can create a future shaped by efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Don't hesitate-apply and let us decide if you are the right match!
Contact: Leo Petrin, LinkedIn, leo.petrin@volvo.com
. The last day to apply is January the 6th.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full, authentic selves to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, you please apply and let us decide.
Applying for this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology is seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contributing to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and advanced skills to a place where you can impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
