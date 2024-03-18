Manager, Technical Project (Remote/Hybrid in Sweden)
Greenbyte AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Greenbyte AB i Göteborg
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are Power Factors, developer of the world's leading cloud platform for renewable energy. We are now looking for a Technical Project Manager to complete our dynamic global team. As a part of the Implementation Services team, your mission is to deliver a premium end-to-end integration experience to our customers. We are responsible for implementing new renewable assets, such as wind or solar sites, onto our Platform. We also take care of the operational environment for the implementation process and data ingestion infrastructure.
We are made up of hard-working, fun-loving people who are passionate about making the world better. We are a very international team spread across multiple locations, with a team spirit that is truly hard to beat! We work with agile methodologies such as Kanban and Scrum.
As a Technical Project Manager at Power Factors, you will join one of our three delivery teams. This position is an exciting opportunity to create an excellent first impression with our customers by working within one of our delivery teams and with the rest of the customer organization. You will manage a portfolio of implementation projects with a diverse set of customers and act as the first touch point for the customer after purchasing Power Factors.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
Your primary goal is to make the customer's renewable energy production assets available for usage in our platform. You will act as the liaison between internal and external stakeholders while managing all technical aspects of an implementation. To achieve this, you will interact on a regular basis with our lovely customers to gather all information needed, set up connectivity between the renewable energy site's SCADA system and Power Factors, collaborate closely with the Implementation Engineers (who are the ones configuring the assets and data signals in our Platform), as well as coordinating other internal teams' efforts when needed.
You will also support the sales organization in both early engagement and ongoing discussions in the pre-sales process by contributing to RFPs and technical requirements discovery.
It goes without saying that in this role you'll get to know the renewable energy industry and are able to develop your skills further through internal and external learning events.
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
We are looking for a team member that is proactive and communicative and enjoys being a part of a tight-knit team. You feel comfortable assisting customers in understanding technical integration and networking details. You thrive in an environment where you need to find creative solutions to challenging problems in a fast-changing context. This means that you have excellent organizational skills, are efficient at managing multiple projects and portfolios of varying complexities and a driven by continuous learning and growth.
Specifically, we are looking for someone with the following toolbox:
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience working as project management in customer-facing role at a technology company (preferably SaaS)
Strong project management skills (ability to manage multiple portfolios in parallel, effective prioritization, setting up time schedules, risk management plans, etc)
Experience in systems integration (ideally SCADA and data acquisition systems) as well as software configuration, and/ornetworking configuration
Excellent interpersonal skills: you have the unique ability to talk technical details and bustiness strategy in the same conversation.
Customer-first mentality; ability to empathize and build customer relationships.
Excellent verbal communication, written communication, and presentation skills in English - any other language is a plus!
We see it as an extra plus if you have experience in the following.
Knowledge of industrial communication protocols (e.g. ODBC, OPC, Modbus, IEC, and experience working with SQL databases, FTP / VPN infrastructure)
Ability to read networking and electrical diagrams.
Experience in the renewable energy industry is considered as an asset.
Overall, we need fierce but humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan. Join us to fight climate change with code!
Kindly note, we will only consider CVs in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Greenbyte AB
(org.nr 556775-0103)
Östra Hamngatan 16 Vån4 (visa karta
)
411 09 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8547541