Manager Supply
Aeronautics is in a challenging journey in order to meet our customer expectations and deliver on our commitments. We need to perform high class supply chain mgm in order to support Aeronautics business strategy and production strategy. The challenge ahead for supply is within supply chain all the way from development phase to production production. Long term supply chain capabilities is needed for production I Linköping as well as Brazil and US.
We are now looking for Managers within in Procurement Supply
You will be part of the Leadership team in Procurement Supply and report to Head of Supply within Procurement
You will work with the team to Secure supply and supply performance for production within your material group
Your role
You will lead a team of ~10 people full responsibility for supply chain performance.
You will manage and secure the daily order flow and work closly with the sourcing team in order to secure perfomance and demands on supply chain. We are looking for managers in various product scope from categories to system integration technology and production services.
Your main responsibilities are
Secure material and deliveries to production
Secure ready for delivery
Secure and establish efficiency in supply flows within aeronautics
Optimize total cost in supply chain
Secure and be part of security of supply solutions
Secure input to category mgm supporting Program and production strategy
Your profile
Your are expected to collaborate cross boarders and work with colleagues and stakeholders within SAAB and Aeronautics and establish and maintain good relations.
Skills
Previous knowledge of supply chain mgm, supplier relations and performance
Contractual understanding and knowledge
Previous Leadership and management experience
Take action
Overall ability to plan on tactical level
Result oriented
Drive and lead change
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
