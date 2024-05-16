Manager Supplier Quality MGT Blades & Vanes
A Snapshot of Your Day
Are you interested to work both strategically and operationally with purchasing quality issues? We are looking for you who are passionate about making the whole supply chain deliver good quality, have an outstanding customer focus with a comprehensive perspective from demand to delivery, where you and your team acts as quality and technical experts with external and internal contacts, locally as well as globally.
We are a team of 15 persons located in Finspång covering all aspects of blades&vanes. Together we have a lot of experiences and with various backgrounds making us a strong team. We work locally and globally with a collaborative mind.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Have a bachelor or master's degree or equivalent experience in engineering, with professional experience within leadership or project management
* Have technical profile and previous work experience in R&D or Production Technology is highly merited.
* Have the ability to see the whole and feel responsible for making the entire supply chain work, see the context and prioritize the right topics
* Are driven, structured and have an understanding of commercial business relationships.
* Are interested in developing people.
* Have excellent interpersonal skills and master the Swedish and English language in speech and writing.
What You Bring
* Drive and implement supplier and product qualification process
* Partner to commodity management being the driving technical and quality expert with active role in Sourcing Board on technical risk and cost of non-quality
* Early involvement with R&D in Product Development Process and support with technical expertise to early supplier involvement projects.
* Manage suppliers to ensure supplier delivered quality for entire product life cycle
* Set supplier quality performance targets, Supplier Monitoring programs and drive improvement of supplier delivered quality.
* Together with the global supplier quality organization plan, coordinate and complete supplier audits
* Implement corporate/division supplier quality topics, guidelines and strategic programs
* Mentor and develop your employees towards agreed targets
* Ensure that your team is working together with the global Siemens Energy supplier quality network as one team to support local, regional and global needs by openly sharing knowledge, expertise and resources.
The role comes with operational and strategic responsibility for the quality of purchased materials, components and outsourced operations for our Blades & Vanes, with placement in Finspång. You will be a member of the Blades & Vanes leadership team in Finspång and the work will include travel to a certain extent.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 13
