Manager Strategy & Operational Excellence
Location: Gothenburg
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) team, you will help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Who Are We?
Driver Interaction & Infotainment (DI&I) is a department within Vehicle Technology. We develop connected digital cockpits, ensuring a seamless and holistic human-machine interface (HMI) that encompasses in-vehicle and external HMIs. We provide the driver with a safe, efficient, and enjoyable interaction, and ensure a clear vision and a secure feeling.
What is the job?
We are looking for a Strategy and Operational Excellence Manager to be part of the exciting change journey that DI&I is embarking. The ambition to create the future for our customers as well as the future working place for our employees. You will spearhead our operational development and coordinate operational efficiency activities. You will play a key role and contribute to setting vision and strategy and lead strategic initiatives for DI&I.
In this role, you will drive our strategic focus areas, setting objectives, tracking progress, and providing regular updates on ongoing initiatives. You will lead the implementation of both short- and long-term strategic actions to enhance operational efficiency. Leading our innovation efforts at DI&I, fostering an innovation-friendly culture, will be part of the role as well. You will also support the DI&I leadership team with planning, documenting and following-up actions for the leadership team. Fostering effective communication and collaboration within local and global networks, collaborating with both internal and external stakeholders across GTT will also be important responsibility.
You will be a part of the DI&I leadership team, and report to the Driver Interaction & Infotainment Vice President.
Who are you?
You have a Master 's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or equivalent. We believe you bring experience from diverse product development roles within the transportation or software sector, including leadership experience.
As a person we believe that you have a customer focus, like collaboration, drive engagement and structured way of working. You have a strong strategic thinking and ability; you understand that being accountable and successful means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization. You have excellent communication and presentation skills. In addition to this, you can work with a strong sense of urgency, learn and act quickly when faced with new issues.
What can we offer you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment, where trust, passion and change are key values for us. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from various parts of the organization and diverse cultures and to influence the development of our future products. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
Are you seeking fresh challenges and opportunities to drive operational excellence and strategic innovation? Are you ready to be part of a dynamic management team shaping innovative technology platforms in the driver interaction and infotainment area?
Curious to know more? Please contact: Eva-Lisa Leandersson, Vice President Driver Interaction & Infotainment, Telefonnummer: +46 73 9029044
