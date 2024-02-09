Manager R&D Tubular Products
Alleima Tube AB / Chefsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla chefsjobb i Sandviken
2024-02-09
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alleima Tube AB i Sandviken
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige
Alleima is a world leading developer and manufacturer of products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys for the most demanding environments. At Tube R&D, which is a global function within the Tube Division of Alleima, we continuously strive to develop new innovative products that can grow our portfolio of high performing materials to meet challenging customer needs.
We are now looking for a people oriented manager that can take on the responsibility for the development of our tubular products to support our future business
Your Role
As the manager for the department "Tubular Products" you will lead our two R&D teams, one with responsibility of our corrosion resistant materials and the other one for our high temperature materials and special alloys. Our products are used in the most demanding environments in segments such as energy production, aerospace, medical, chemical and petrochemical, and we are convinced that high performing materials will have a pivotal role to enable the transition to renewable and fossil free energy production.
You will also be a part of the Tube R&D management team and the role will span both strategic vision and hands-on execution to support our overall business goals. Our responsibility is global with the mission to support product development in our five business units.
Your mission will include:
Define our strategic product development roadmap to align with our business goals.
Manage the end-to-end R&D process from initiation to commercialization in close collaboration with our global stakeholders.
Materials and application expertise to support our customers and technical marketing teams in materials selection, problem solving and to identify material challenges that can be triggers for new product development.
Strategic competence development to support business needs in short, intermediate, and long-term perspective.
Monitoring of new technologies and material innovations with relevance to our applications and products to keep up with the latest trends in a rapidly changing world.
Budget responsibility for own operation, including cost follow-up and continuous optimization of cost efficiency.
The location for this role will be in Sandviken, Sweden. Occasional global travelling is required.
About You
We believe that you have a MSc or higher education within a technical field, such as metallurgy, materials science, engineering physics, chemistry or similar. You have a proven track record as a leader within research and development or product development along with a deep knowledge of process development and quality work at a senior level. Knowledge about metallic materials, especially stainless steels, Ni-base, Titanium and Zirconium alloys, their properties, microstructures, and processing is considered as corner stones in the progression to be successful in the role.
We place great value in your personal qualities, which is characterized by your strategic and curious mindset with an ability to take initiative and commit to finding new approaches for developing our work as you promote a culture of innovation and continuous improvements. Like us, you thrive in a feedback friendly environment and your leadership is characterized by a genuine interest in people, with a believe that encouraging and developing your team is developing the organization and business in its whole.
You are a team player with the ability to manage stakeholder expectations and priorities, along with a business-oriented mindset with a deep interest and capability to understand customer needs and commercial aspects of the development.
What you can expect from us
At Alleima we are convinced that diversity and inclusion lead to a better workplace for our employees, our company, and our customers.
We care: We take pride in what we do. We care about our customers, our people, the environment, the communities in which we operate and the future we share.
We deliver: We deliver on our commitments, with a solution-oriented mindset, we enable our customers to be their very best: more efficient, profitable and sustainable.
We evolve: We constantly evolve. Together we take the lead to advance materials, ambitions, industries, ourselves - and societies for the better.
You are welcome with your application no later than 2024-03-03.
Additional Information
For more information about the position contact:
Eva Lindh Ulmgren, Recruiting Manager, +46 (0) 70-610 09 69
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact:
Per Hammas, Recruitment Specialist, +46 (0) 79-098 49 50
Union contacts - Sweden
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, 070 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, 070 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, 070 307 30 48
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey!www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima Tube AB
(org.nr 556234-6832)
Storgatan 2 (visa karta
)
811 34 SANDVIKEN Jobbnummer
8459092