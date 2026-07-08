Manager Production Technology at Quintus Technologies, Västerås
Talensia AB / Kulturjobb / Västerås Visa alla kulturjobb i Västerås
2026-07-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Talensia AB i Västerås
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Manager, Production Technology at Quintus Technologies, Västerås
At Quintus Technologies, we are proud to be the world leader in advanced high-pressure technology, delivering innovative systems and world-class service to customers across the globe. From our site in Västerås, we develop, manufacture and deliver advanced high-pressure systems used in industries where safety, quality and precision are critical.
Right now, exciting things are happening at Quintus. We are growing, volumes are increasing, and production is in a phase where structure, methods and ways of working are being developed to increase efficiency and build capacity. We are now looking for a Manager, Production Technology who wants to strengthen and lead a competent team and play an important part in developing the intersection between engineering and production and optimizing production and assembly processes to enable growth.
The Role
As Manager, Production Technology, you will be responsible for the team within production preparation, production engineering, production technology and production development. Your overall responsibility is to create the right conditions for safe, efficient and high-quality production.
Together with your team, you will develop production methods, assembly structure and technical ways of working that streamline operations, shorten production lead times, ensure quality and supports onboarding of new operators and assembly personnel. You will also have overall responsibility for the maintenance and reliability of the production facility and its equipment, ensuring high availability while driving improvements and investments that support both current production and future capacity needs.
A key part of the assignment is to bring structure and direction, clarify priorities and work cross-functionally to turn production needs into real improvements in production.
This is a role for someone who wants to lead and develop people, drive production technology forward and contribute to stronger methods and ways of working in a growing company with advanced products and high customer demands.
You report to the Manager Production.
Your Profile
We are looking for an experienced leader with a strong background in production technology, production preparation, methods or industrial development. You have experience from manufacturing, preferably in an environment with technical complexity, project-based deliveries and high quality requirements.
As a leader, you are confident, structured and clear. You communicate well, create direction and help people understand priorities and responsibilities. You are decisive when needed, while also being responsive and able to build trust and commitment in the team.
You combine technical understanding with the ability to lead improvement and change. You know how to create progress, follow through and make sure that solutions work in production.
We believe you have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in a relevant technical field, or equivalent experience. You are comfortable communicating in both Swedish and English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Talensia AB
(org.nr 559350-4474), https://quintustechnologies.com Arbetsplats
Quintus Technologies, Västerås Jobbnummer
9997404