Manager Production Engineering
2024-09-16
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
The Production Development unit is responsible for development of production tests, infrastructures for production test, industrialisation of products, production engineering and logistics development. To collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate sustainability principles into business processes, products, and services to reduce the organisation's environmental impact and promote sustainability.
Your role
You will be a member of the Production Development Management Team where your main responsibility will be to lead and manage one of two production engineering groups, providing guidance, coaching, and training to ensure a competent and motivated workforce.
You and your team will interact with the production units, design department, subproject managers as well as other functions within Sourcing, Production and Development. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including operations, quality control, and R&D, to develop new products and improve existing ones, ensuring manufacturability and cost-effectiveness.
Jointly we work towards our vision to continuously improve our leadership and processes. Increasing the level of empowerment within our teams is crucial.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Coaching your teams towards agreed goals and strategies
* Developing the skills and abilities of the subordinates and securing a good working environment within the unit
* Achieving agreed results for your area of responsibility, including finances, quality, delivery capacity and efficiency
* Leading in accordance with our organisational values
* Handling the day-to-day decisions in the organisation
The group led by you will comprise of approximately 15 employees including consultants.
Your profile
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Manager of Production Engineering to lead one of our two production engineering groups. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing production engineering strategies and processes to ensure efficient and cost-effective production operations while maintaining product quality and safety standards.
We believe you thrive in a high paced, dynamic environment and you persistently drive, and adapt to, changes and new demands.
We also expect you have:
* Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualification, such as a Bachelor's degree in production engineering, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering, or a related field
* Experience in leading and coaching teams
* Focus on keeping promises always
* Adequate experience within the area of operation, production strategy, production processes and production flows
* Experience from working in an international and multicultural environment
* Ability to pair strategic thinking with operational actions
* Personal leadership drive, creativity and positive energy
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-07
